Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney is hitting the road again, and this time, he’s bringing along Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker.

The Sun Goes Down tour is scheduled to kick off on April 20 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and will end on Friday, August 23 in Foxborough at Gillette Stadium — marking Chesney’s venue-record 22 performance. The tour is set to span over 18 stadiums, including AT&T Stadium in Arlington, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

With his laid-back inspired beach tunes and lyrics, Chesney has been a prominent figure in the country music scene for decades. The tour is titled after his number-one hit, “When the Sun Goes Down,” featuring his duet partner — and now tour-mate — Uncle Kracker.

Kenny Chesney’s 2024 “Sun Goes Down” run follows his smaller-scale 2023 “I Go Back” tour.

“I can’t wait to get back out there, stadium-sized ‘cause there’s nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs,” Chesney said in a statement regarding the upcoming shows. “It’s gonna be awesome.”

Tickets for the ultimate summer country experience go on sale Friday, November 17.

A complete list of Sun Goes Down tour can be found below:

Kenny Chesney “Sun Goes Down Tour” 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 –Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

Saturday, April 27, 2024 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

Saturday, May 4, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, May 11, 2024 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

Saturday, May 18, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday, May 25, 2024 – Landover, MD | FedEx Field

Saturday, June 1, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA | Acrisure Stadium

Saturday, June 8, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

Saturday, June 15, 2024 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Saturday, June 22, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI | American Family Field

Saturday, July 6, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Saturday, July 13, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

Saturday, July 20, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Saturday, July 27, 2024 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 – Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 – East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Last Updated on November 7, 2023