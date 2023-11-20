Barbz… the time has finally come: Nicki Minaj is heading on tour in 2024.

The “Starships” singer will cross North America and Europe next year, marking her first outing since “The Pinkprint Tour” in 2015. The Queen of Rap announced the cities she’ll be attending on the tour with approximate dates. Fans had the chance to signup on her site for access to presale tickets, and she encouraged everyone to sign up even if their city wasn’t listed, noting that “if there’s a demand there,” more cities may be added.

An artist presale and general on sale will take place at a later date, yet to be announced.

Minaj revealed 40 cities for the forthcoming trek, including Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, Nashville, Oakland, Seattle, and Charlotte. She’ll also appear in Hartford, Austin, Detroit, Los Angeles, Montreal, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and Salt Lake City before heading overseas.

In Europe, she’s set to play in Amsterdam, Berlin, Cologne, and Paris, as well as a round of U.K. shows: Birmingham, London, and Manchester.

So many people signed up for the presale that Minaj’s site crashed. She took to X to explain that about 30,000 people were on the site at once, and noted that there’s “no need to panic.” She also noted that these aren’t the only countries she’ll be attending.

Barbz, there’s no need to panic. There were lots of ppl waiting on the site. About 30K ppl. Once they sign up, they’ll come off & you’ll be able to. Pls breathe. Also, obviously these aren’t the only countries I’m going to. Just sign up. I’m holding the line open for you 🎀🎟️😉 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 17, 2023

The tour is set to coincide with the release of Minaj’s fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2. The record, her first since 2018’s Queen and a sequel to 2010’s Pink Friday, is due December 8. Pink Friday helped put Minaj on the map, scoring chart-topping hits with “Super Bass” “Right Thru Me,” and “Moment For Life” with Drake. She went on to release smash-hits over the years like “Anaconda,” “Bang Bang” with Ariana Grande and Jessie J, “Beauty and a Beat” with Justin Bieber, and “Super Freaky Girl.” She returned this year with “Barbie World” with Aqua for the highly-acclaimed “Barbie” movie.

See the full list of cities Minaj plans to hit on her tour (so far) below:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Brooklyn, NY

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Detroit, MI

Hartford, CT

Houston, TX

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Milwaukee, WI

Minneapolis, MN

Montreal, QC

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New Orleans, LA

New York, NY

Oakland, CA

Oklahoma City, OK

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Portland, OR

Raleigh, NC

Salt Lake City, UT

Seattle, WA

Toronto, ON

Vancouver, BC

Washington, DC

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Berlin, Germany

Birmingham, United Kingdom

Cologne, Germany

London, United Kingdom

Manchester, United Kingdom

Paris, France

Last Updated on November 20, 2023