The enchanting EDM festival Tomorrowland is gearing up for its 20th anniversary of the event next year, and this week, the highly-anticipated theme was revealed.

2024’s theme is “Life” and will “open up a new world in the beautiful scenery” of Boom, Belgium’s de Schorre Park across two weekends: July 19 to 21 and July 26 to 28. The theme will serve as a prequel to 2016’s ‘Elixir of Life’ theme.

“Prepare to return to a vibrant era in Silvyra, a world of lush nature, when the conjunction of the two moons is about to happen,” the festival said.

Ahead of the 2024 event, festivalgoers will have the chance to read the complete “Life” origin story in the festival’s second-ever “festival book,” following last year’s “Ascendo” theme. Fans can expect the “Life” theme to revolve around Tomorrowland key elements like the Mother Tree and her protector maze, the Elixir of Life, and the Rose Garden.

Tomorrowland, which first originated in 2005, has gone on to become one of the most recognizable festivals in the world, bringing in over 400,000 attendees each year. This past year’s edition of the festival saw 600 DJs perform across 14 stages.

The 2024 lineup has not been announced at this time.

Fans can register for presale tickets starting December 6 at 3 p.m. CET (9 a.m. ET), and the first round of presale will begin on December 14 at 3 p.m. CET (9 a.m. ET). Interested attendees can also score tickets via MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” to get 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

