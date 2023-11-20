Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour in Rio de Janeiro took a tragic turn on Friday night as 23-year-old fan Ana Clara Benevides passed away after going into cardiac arrest, according to Consequence of Sound. Benevides had reportedly been at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium for over eight hours, in sweltering temperatures.

“I can’t believe I am writing these words, but it’s with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift shared in an Instagram story.

She noted that she would be unable to speak about this on stage as she feels “overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.”

Event organizer T4F released the following statement, which has been translated from Portuguese:

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23 years old. Last night, Ana Clara felt unwell and was promptly attended to by the team of firefighters and paramedics, being taken to the medical center at the Nilton Santos Stadium for first aid protocol. Given the situation, the medical team chose to transfer her to Salgado Filho Hospital, where, after almost an hour of emergency care, she unfortunately died. To the family and friends of Ana Clara Benevides Our sincere condolences.”

Footage from the concert revealed Swift’s concern for the audience’s well-being, pausing multiple times to inquire about fans and their access to water. Over 1,000 individuals reportedly receive medical treatment for heat-related issues during the show.

🏟| @taylorswift13 making sure a fan needing water gets attended to in the extreme heat ❤️ #RioDeJaneiroTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/UA7pwmnecP — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 17, 2023

Attendees were unable to bring water bottles into the stadium despite record-breaking temperatures. This has sparked public outrage and raised questions about the adequacy of safety measures for large-scale events, prompting Brazilian authorities to take action.

According to Reuters, The Brazilian federal government mandated T4F to guarantee water availability at Swift’s concerts nationwide. In response, T4F has announced an improved action plan, emphasizing free water provisions at queues and stadium access points. Attendees are now permitted to bring sealed water cups, flexible plastic bottles, and sealed processed foods to enhance safety measures at all future concerts.

Benevides’ father, Weiny Machado, is seeking answers from concert organizers, demanding clarification on whether fans were prohibited from bringing water into the venue. Speaking to Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, Weiny expressed his anguish, saying, “I want to know if it’s true that they are prohibited from bringing water and neglected to provide assistance.” Weiny continued to say, “She left home to fulfill a dream and came back dead.” As the family mourns the loss of their only daughter, questions loom over the circumstances that led to this incident.

Safety issues and concerns have been on the rise at concerts after multiple died and hundreds were injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, shedding a light on the challenges faced by concert organizers to keep fans protected.

Swift made the decision to postpone one night of her Eras Tour in Rio due to what she described as “extreme temperatures.” In a note shared on her Instagram Story, she conveyed, “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.” The rescheduled concert is set for Monday, November 20.

Following Monday's show, Swift has three more upcoming gigs at Allianz Parque before she takes a break from The Eras Tour. The trek will pick-up again in Tokyo in February.

