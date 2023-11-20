The Los Angeles alternative rock band, Porno for Pyros, announced their farewell tour – set to kick off 2024 – marking a return to the stage after a 26-year touring hiatus.

Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, and Peter DiStefano, the driving forces behind the band, are set to take a 15-city journey across North America. The tour, titled “Horns, Thorns En Halos,” is scheduled to begin on February 13 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, with stops in major cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York. The final performance will take place at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, New Jersey, on March 10.

After a three-decade break since their self-titled album, the band is also set to release a new ocean-conscious single titled “Agua” on November 16.

“Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned,” Farrell said of the launch. “Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life.”

This farewell tour comes on the heels of a successful reunion of the original members, including Martyn LeNoble, for a sold-out show at the Belasco in DTLA last year. The momentum carried forward with performances at Rockville and the Chicago Metro and a live appearance at Lollapalooza.

A complete list of “Horns, Thorns En Halos” Farewell tour dates can be found below:

Porno For Pyros “Horns, Thorns En Halos” Farewell Tour 2024

Tue Feb 13 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Orange County

Thu Feb 15 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego

Sat Feb 17 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

Sun Feb 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Wed Feb 21 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

Thu Feb 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Feb 24 –- Omaha, NE – Astro Theatre

Mon Feb 26 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

Tue Feb 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Feb 29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sat Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Parx Casino

Sun Mar 03 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue Mar 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Mar 07 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Fri Mar 08 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun Mar 10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

