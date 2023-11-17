Oliver Anthony made waves in the industry this year not only for his chart-topping song criticizing politicians, but when he called-off a show because ticket prices were too expensive. Now, he’s set to headline his first-ever tour, hitting cities across the globe.

The 42-date “Out of the Woods Tour” kicks-off on February 1 in Stockholm, Sweden. From there, he’ll appear in cities across Europe like Olso, London, and Dublin before heading to the states for a two-night show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. He’ll perform at the Albany Civic Center, Cook’s Garage in Texas, Pittsburgh’s Stage AE Outdoors, and MTN Dew Park in Illinois, stopping in small towns of Kentucky, West Virginia, Mississippi, Missouri, Iowa, and Virginia along the way.

To round-out the trek, Anthony will perform at a handful of festivals and state fairs, including Ohio’s Bash on the Bay, the Alaska State Fair, and Alabama’s Rock the South. Fans Down Under are also in for a treat as he’ll appear at Queensland’s CMC Rocks QLD 2024.

The folk-singer just arrived on the scene in 2022, and earlier this year, became an international sensation with his single “Rich Men North of Richmond.” The song, which delves into issues from a working man’s prospective like politics and taxes, has been a hot-topic among both musicians and political commentators. It went viral and soared to No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Becoming famous wasn’t exactly his goal; Anthony has worked in industrial manufacturing for the last 10 years and said that he’s spent the last decade “hearing the same story,” where “people are so damn tired of being neglected, divided and manipulated.” He just wanted to share this story with the world.

“When the music first exploded, the selfish part of me wanted to just go back in the woods and not come back out for a long while. But I realize that this is a lot bigger than just me now,” Anthony said ahead of the tour. “I’ve been given a wonderful opportunity and I feel compelled to be respectful and diligent with it. I’m appreciative of all of you.”

Anthony has also made headlines for being very transparent about low ticket prices. He was set to perform at the Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville on September 27, however, after learning that tickets for the show were going for $90, with meet and greet tickets priced at $200, he cancelled the gig, calling the prices “unacceptable.”

“My shows should never cost more than $40, ideally no more than $25,” Anthony said. “Hell, out of the 4 shows we have currently done, 2 of them have been completely free.”

A general public sale for the “Out of the Woods Tour” began on Friday, November 17. Those who were unable to snag tickets during the general sale can find tickets on MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can earn a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See Anthony’s full round of upcoming tour dates below:

Oliver Anthony 2024 “Out of the Woods Tour”

02/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

02/02 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

02/05 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

02/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

02/08 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

02/10 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

02/12 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

02/13 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar St.

02/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

02/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

02/29 – Plant City, FL @ The Florida Strawberry Festival

03/02 – Jupiter, FL @ Abacoa Amphitheater

03/03 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

03/08 – Alexandria, LA @ Rapides Parish Coliseum

03/09 – Brandon, MS @ The Brandon Amphitheater

03/16 – Queensland, AU @ CMC Rocks QLD 2024

04/04 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s Texas

04/05 – Round Rock, TX @ Round Rock Amp

04/06 – Lubbock, TX @ Cook’s Garage

04/12 – Tupelo, MS @ Cadence Bank Arena

04/13 – Jonesboro, AR @ First National Bank Arena

04/19 – Albany, GA @ Albany Civic Center

04/20 – Savannah, GA @ Bulls, Bands & Barrels

04/26 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

04/27 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

05/03 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

05/04 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

05/10 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

05/11 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

05/17 – Doswell, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank at the SERVPRO Pavilion

06/14 – Marion, IL @ MTN Dew Park

06/15 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

06/16 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheater

06/22 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

06/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

07/19 – Cullman, AL @ Rock The South (on sale now)

08/16 – Lewisburg, WV @ State Fair of West Virginia

08/21 – Put-In-Bay, OH @ Bash on the Bay (on sale now)

08/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/24 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

09/01 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair

09/13 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair

Last Updated on November 17, 2023