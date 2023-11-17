Oliver Anthony made waves in the industry this year not only for his chart-topping song criticizing politicians, but when he called-off a show because ticket prices were too expensive. Now, he’s set to headline his first-ever tour, hitting cities across the globe.
The 42-date “Out of the Woods Tour” kicks-off on February 1 in Stockholm, Sweden. From there, he’ll appear in cities across Europe like Olso, London, and Dublin before heading to the states for a two-night show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. He’ll perform at the Albany Civic Center, Cook’s Garage in Texas, Pittsburgh’s Stage AE Outdoors, and MTN Dew Park in Illinois, stopping in small towns of Kentucky, West Virginia, Mississippi, Missouri, Iowa, and Virginia along the way.
To round-out the trek, Anthony will perform at a handful of festivals and state fairs, including Ohio’s Bash on the Bay, the Alaska State Fair, and Alabama’s Rock the South. Fans Down Under are also in for a treat as he’ll appear at Queensland’s CMC Rocks QLD 2024.
The folk-singer just arrived on the scene in 2022, and earlier this year, became an international sensation with his single “Rich Men North of Richmond.” The song, which delves into issues from a working man’s prospective like politics and taxes, has been a hot-topic among both musicians and political commentators. It went viral and soared to No. 1 on the Billboard charts.
Becoming famous wasn’t exactly his goal; Anthony has worked in industrial manufacturing for the last 10 years and said that he’s spent the last decade “hearing the same story,” where “people are so damn tired of being neglected, divided and manipulated.” He just wanted to share this story with the world.
“When the music first exploded, the selfish part of me wanted to just go back in the woods and not come back out for a long while. But I realize that this is a lot bigger than just me now,” Anthony said ahead of the tour. “I’ve been given a wonderful opportunity and I feel compelled to be respectful and diligent with it. I’m appreciative of all of you.”
Anthony has also made headlines for being very transparent about low ticket prices. He was set to perform at the Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville on September 27, however, after learning that tickets for the show were going for $90, with meet and greet tickets priced at $200, he cancelled the gig, calling the prices “unacceptable.”
“My shows should never cost more than $40, ideally no more than $25,” Anthony said. “Hell, out of the 4 shows we have currently done, 2 of them have been completely free.”
A general public sale for the “Out of the Woods Tour” began on Friday, November 17. Those who were unable to snag tickets during the general sale can find tickets on MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can earn a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
See Anthony’s full round of upcoming tour dates below:
Oliver Anthony 2024 “Out of the Woods Tour”
02/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
02/02 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
02/05 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
02/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
02/08 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
02/10 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
02/12 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
02/13 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar St.
02/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
02/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
02/29 – Plant City, FL @ The Florida Strawberry Festival
03/02 – Jupiter, FL @ Abacoa Amphitheater
03/03 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
03/08 – Alexandria, LA @ Rapides Parish Coliseum
03/09 – Brandon, MS @ The Brandon Amphitheater
03/16 – Queensland, AU @ CMC Rocks QLD 2024
04/04 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s Texas
04/05 – Round Rock, TX @ Round Rock Amp
04/06 – Lubbock, TX @ Cook’s Garage
04/12 – Tupelo, MS @ Cadence Bank Arena
04/13 – Jonesboro, AR @ First National Bank Arena
04/19 – Albany, GA @ Albany Civic Center
04/20 – Savannah, GA @ Bulls, Bands & Barrels
04/26 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
04/27 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
05/03 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
05/04 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater
05/10 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena
05/11 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
05/17 – Doswell, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank at the SERVPRO Pavilion
06/14 – Marion, IL @ MTN Dew Park
06/15 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
06/16 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheater
06/22 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
06/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
07/19 – Cullman, AL @ Rock The South (on sale now)
08/16 – Lewisburg, WV @ State Fair of West Virginia
08/21 – Put-In-Bay, OH @ Bash on the Bay (on sale now)
08/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/24 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
09/01 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair
09/13 – Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair
Last Updated on November 17, 2023
Leave a Reply