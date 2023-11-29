Avenged Sevenfold isn’t done with their “Life Is But a Dream…” tour just yet; the metal group announced a third leg of the trek across North America next year.

The new tour dates will kick-off on March 6 in Buffalo, New York, followed by gigs in cities like Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Knoxville, and Raleigh. They’ll appear at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis before wrapping-up at the Prudential Center in Newark on March 31.

Poppy and Sullivan King are set to provide support on the trek, with Vended taking the ladder’s place in Lincoln.

Life Is But a Dream…, Avenged Sevenfold’s eighth studio album, has been described as experimental, blending avante-garde and progressive metal sounds. The 2023 record, which features singles “Nobody” and “We Love You,” was the group’s first in seven years, following 2016’s The Stage.

Presale tickets for the tour are available Thursday, November 30 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation with the code “BACKSTAGE,” followed by a general on sale Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets via MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can snag a free membership and avoid fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Find the full list of Avenged Sevenfold’s upcoming tour dates below:

Avenged Sevenfold ‘Life Is But a Dream…” Tour 2024

3/06 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

03/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

03/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

03/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

03/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

03/18 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark

03/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

03/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Arena

03/23 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

03/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

03/26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

03/29 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

03/31 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Last Updated on November 29, 2023