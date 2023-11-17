The metalheads of Pantera are heading out on a trek across North America early next year with Lamb of God.

After teasing an announcement, the band revealed they’ll be hitting the road, kicking things off at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida on February 3. From there, they’ll appear at venues like Memphis’ FedEx Forum, the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, making stops along the way in Grand Rapids, Baltimore, Toronto, and Tampa. The run will wrap-up at Centre Videotron in Quebec City on February 27.

The “Laid to Rest” heavy metalheads Lamb of God will provide support on all dates.

“Looking forward to jamming with everybody!” the group said. “These shows mean a lot and we aim to kick ass! Love y’all!”

The headlining dates precede their previously-announced gigs supporting Metallica during the summer, as well as an appearance at the Download Fest in Derby, U.K.

Pantera last released Reinventing the Steel in 2000. Then, last year, the group reformed and announced that Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante would fill-in for Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively.

See Pantera’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Pantera 2024 Tour Dates

2/3/2024 Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

2/5/2024 Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

2/7/2024 Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY

2/9/2024 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

2/10/2024 FedExForum – Memphis, TN

2/13/2024 T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

2/14/2024 Pinnacle Bank Arena – Lincoln, NE

2/16/2024 Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB

2/18/2024 Resch Center – Green Bay, WI

2/20/2024 Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

2/22/2024 Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

2/24/2024 CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

2/26/2024 Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

2/27/2024 Centre Vidéotron – Québec City, QC

6/14-16/2024 Download Fest @ Donington Park – Derby, UK

Supporting Metallica

8/2/2024 Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA

8/9/2024 Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

8/16/2024 US Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

8/23/2024 Commonwealth Stadium – Edmonton, AB

8/30/2024 Lumen Field – Seattle, WA

