Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous legal tussle with a skiing optometrist is taking center stage in the form of a musical production titled “Gwyneth Goes Skiing.”

Set to debut in London this December, the musical promises a unique blend of courtroom drama, humor, and original music. The show offers a unique interactive twist by inviting the audience to participate as the jury.

The musical is based on the real-life court trial that unfolded earlier this year between Paltrow and the optometrist Terry Sanderson, stemming from a skiing collision in Utah back in 2016. Sanderson claimed injuries, including a concussion, four broken ribs, and a brain injury, seeking $3.1 million in compensation. Paltrow counter-sued for a mere $1 and attorney fees, insisting that Sanderson was at fault.

Awkward Productions, self-proclaimed “harbingers of queer chaos,” is bringing this unconventional story to life, casting Linus Karp as the leading lady Paltrow and Joseph Martin as Sanderson. Adding a musical touch to the production is singer and songwriter Leland, known for his work on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“Gwyneth Goes Skiing” is set to take place at London’s Pleasance Theatre over ten days starting on December 13 and wrapping up on December 23. For more information and to book tickets, click here.

Last Updated on November 17, 2023