In an exciting announcement in the metal community, heavy metal legends Judas Priest announced the “Invincible Shield Tour” with special guest Sabaton. The tour will feature 14 shows throughout the United States.

The trek is scheduled to start on April 18 at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut. Other stops include Reading, Boston, Rosemont, Washington D.C., and more. The “Invincible Shield Tour” is set to wrap up in Syracuse, New York at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheatre at Lakeview on May 22.

Adding to the excitement surrounding the tour, Judas Priest will release “Trial By Fire,” the second track from their album, Invincible Shield, on November 17. This follows the critically acclaimed lead single, “Panic Attack.” The album itself is expected to be released on March 8 and is a follow-up to their 2018 Firepower album.

Fans can secure their tickets as the general on-sale begins on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time. To purchase Invincible Shield tickets, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.

A complete list of Invincible Shield tour dates can be found below:

JUDAS PRIEST | ‘INVINCIBLE SHIELD TOUR’ DATES

Thu Apr 18 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Fri Apr 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun Apr 21 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

Wed Apr 24 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

Thu Apr 25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Apr 27 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Center

Sun Apr 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River

Wed May 01 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Thu May 02 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sat May 4 – Kalamazoo, MI – Wings Event Center

Sun May 05 – Maryland Heights, MO – St Louis Music Park

Tue May 07 – Huntsville, AL – VBC Propst Arena

Thu May 09 – Daytona, FL – Welcome to Rockville

Sat May 11 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun May 12 – Mobile, AL – Mobile Civic Center Arena

Tue May 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri May 17 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

Sun May 19 – Washington, DC –The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Tue May 21 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Wed May 22 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Last Updated on November 17, 2023