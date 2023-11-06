Rising music sensation Tate McRae is heading out on a world tour next year following the release of her forthcoming highly-anticipated album Think Later. The record will be released on December 8 which is co-executive produced with Ryan Tedder and will feature her previously released song, “Greedy.”

During the tour, McRae plans on taking her music to 53 cities throughout the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The trek is set to begin on April 17 with back-to-back shows in Dublin. It will include stops in Glasgow, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Warsaw, Los Angeles, New York, Sydney, and more.

For North American fans, American Express card members get a head start with an exclusive presale on Tuesday, November 7 beginning at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sale will follow on Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. local time through McRae’s official website.

To purchase tickets for upcoming Tate McRae concerts, visit MegaSeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off), Stub Hub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with code, “TICKETNEWS.”

A full list of Tate McRae’s Think Later tour dates can be found below:

Tate McRae 2024 Tour Dates

April 17 – Dublin, IE | 3Olympia Theatre

April 18 – Dublin, IE | 3Olympia Theatre

April 20 – Glasgow, UK | Glasgow Academy

April 22 – London, UK | Eventim Apollo

April 24 – Manchester, UK | O2 Apollo Manchester

April 26 – Wolverhampton, UK | The Civic At The Halls

April 28 – Cologne, DE | Palladium

April 29 – Amsterdam, NL | AFAS Live

April 30 – Antwerp, BE | Lotto Arena

May 2 – Stockholm, SE | Annexet

May 3 – Oslo, NO | Spektrum

May 4 – Copenhagen, DK | Falkonersalen

May 6 – Hamburg, DE | Sporthalle

May 7 – Berlin, DE | Verti Music Hall

May 8 – Prague, CZ | Forum Karlin

May 10 – Warsaw, PL | COS Torwar

May 12 – Zurich, CH | Halle 622

May 13 – Vienna, AT | Gasometer

May 14 – Munich, DE | Zenith

May 16 – Milan, IT | Fabrique

May 17 – Paris, FR | Zenith

May 20 – Barcelona, ES | Sant Jordi Club

May 21 – Madrid, ES | Palacio Vistalegre

May 22 – Lisbon, PT | Coliseu de Lisboa

July 5 – Calgary, AB | TBA

July 7 – Woodinville, WA | Chateau Ste Michelle

July 9 – San Francisco, CA | Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

July 11 – Los Angeles, CA | The Greek Theatre

July 14 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

July 17 – Austin, TX | Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

July 19 – Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

July 20 – Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 21 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP ^

July 24 – Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

July 27 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

July 28 – Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 30 – Saint Louis, MO | Saint Louis Music Park

August 1 – Minneapolis, MN | The Armory

August 6 – Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater

August 7 – Indianapolis, IN | Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 9 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 13 – Washington, DC | The Anthem

August 14 – Philadelphia, PA | Skyline Stage at Mann

August 16 – Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater

August 17 – Atlanta, GA | Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 22 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

November 8 – Perth, AU | Red Hill Auditorium

November 10 – Brisbane, AU | Riverstage

November 12 – Sydney, AU | Hordern Pavilion

November 15 – Adelaide, AU | AEC Theatre

November 17 – Melbourne, AU | Margaret Court Arena

November 19 – Auckland, NZ | Spark Arena

November 21 – Wellington, NZ | TSB Arena

Last Updated on November 6, 2023