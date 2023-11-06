Rising music sensation Tate McRae is heading out on a world tour next year following the release of her forthcoming highly-anticipated album Think Later. The record will be released on December 8 which is co-executive produced with Ryan Tedder and will feature her previously released song, “Greedy.”
During the tour, McRae plans on taking her music to 53 cities throughout the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The trek is set to begin on April 17 with back-to-back shows in Dublin. It will include stops in Glasgow, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Warsaw, Los Angeles, New York, Sydney, and more.
For North American fans, American Express card members get a head start with an exclusive presale on Tuesday, November 7 beginning at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sale will follow on Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. local time through McRae’s official website.
A full list of Tate McRae’s Think Later tour dates can be found below:
Tate McRae 2024 Tour Dates
April 17 – Dublin, IE | 3Olympia Theatre
April 18 – Dublin, IE | 3Olympia Theatre
April 20 – Glasgow, UK | Glasgow Academy
April 22 – London, UK | Eventim Apollo
April 24 – Manchester, UK | O2 Apollo Manchester
April 26 – Wolverhampton, UK | The Civic At The Halls
April 28 – Cologne, DE | Palladium
April 29 – Amsterdam, NL | AFAS Live
April 30 – Antwerp, BE | Lotto Arena
May 2 – Stockholm, SE | Annexet
May 3 – Oslo, NO | Spektrum
May 4 – Copenhagen, DK | Falkonersalen
May 6 – Hamburg, DE | Sporthalle
May 7 – Berlin, DE | Verti Music Hall
May 8 – Prague, CZ | Forum Karlin
May 10 – Warsaw, PL | COS Torwar
May 12 – Zurich, CH | Halle 622
May 13 – Vienna, AT | Gasometer
May 14 – Munich, DE | Zenith
May 16 – Milan, IT | Fabrique
May 17 – Paris, FR | Zenith
May 20 – Barcelona, ES | Sant Jordi Club
May 21 – Madrid, ES | Palacio Vistalegre
May 22 – Lisbon, PT | Coliseu de Lisboa
July 5 – Calgary, AB | TBA
July 7 – Woodinville, WA | Chateau Ste Michelle
July 9 – San Francisco, CA | Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
July 11 – Los Angeles, CA | The Greek Theatre
July 14 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
July 17 – Austin, TX | Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
July 19 – Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
July 20 – Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 21 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP ^
July 24 – Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center
July 27 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
July 28 – Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
July 30 – Saint Louis, MO | Saint Louis Music Park
August 1 – Minneapolis, MN | The Armory
August 6 – Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater
August 7 – Indianapolis, IN | Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 9 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway
August 13 – Washington, DC | The Anthem
August 14 – Philadelphia, PA | Skyline Stage at Mann
August 16 – Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater
August 17 – Atlanta, GA | Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
August 22 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
November 8 – Perth, AU | Red Hill Auditorium
November 10 – Brisbane, AU | Riverstage
November 12 – Sydney, AU | Hordern Pavilion
November 15 – Adelaide, AU | AEC Theatre
November 17 – Melbourne, AU | Margaret Court Arena
November 19 – Auckland, NZ | Spark Arena
November 21 – Wellington, NZ | TSB Arena
