Rising music sensation Tate McRae is heading out on a world tour next year following the release of her forthcoming  highly-anticipated album Think Later. The record will be released on December 8 which is co-executive produced with Ryan Tedder and will feature her previously released song, “Greedy.” 

During the tour, McRae plans on taking her music to 53 cities throughout the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The trek is set to begin on April 17 with back-to-back shows in Dublin. It will include stops in Glasgow, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Warsaw, Los Angeles, New York, Sydney, and more. 

For North American fans, American Express card members get a head start with an exclusive presale on Tuesday, November 7 beginning at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sale will follow on Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. local time through McRae’s official website. 

A full list of Tate McRae’s Think Later tour dates can be found below: 

Tate McRae 2024 Tour Dates

April 17 – Dublin, IE | 3Olympia Theatre 

April 18 – Dublin, IE | 3Olympia Theatre 

April 20 – Glasgow, UK | Glasgow Academy 

April 22 – London, UK | Eventim Apollo 

April 24 – Manchester, UK | O2 Apollo Manchester 

April 26 – Wolverhampton, UK | The Civic At The Halls 

April 28 – Cologne, DE | Palladium 

April 29 – Amsterdam, NL | AFAS Live 

April 30 – Antwerp, BE | Lotto Arena 

May 2 – Stockholm, SE | Annexet 

May 3 – Oslo, NO | Spektrum 

May 4 – Copenhagen, DK | Falkonersalen 

May 6 – Hamburg, DE | Sporthalle 

May 7 – Berlin, DE | Verti Music Hall 

May 8 – Prague, CZ | Forum Karlin 

May 10 – Warsaw, PL | COS Torwar 

May 12 – Zurich, CH | Halle 622 

May 13 – Vienna, AT | Gasometer 

May 14 – Munich, DE | Zenith 

May 16 – Milan, IT | Fabrique 

May 17 – Paris, FR | Zenith 

May 20 – Barcelona, ES | Sant Jordi Club 

May 21 – Madrid, ES | Palacio Vistalegre 

May 22 – Lisbon, PT | Coliseu de Lisboa 

July 5 – Calgary, AB | TBA 

July 7 – Woodinville, WA | Chateau Ste Michelle 

July 9 – San Francisco, CA | Bill Graham Civic Auditorium 

July 11 – Los Angeles, CA | The Greek Theatre 

July 14 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre 

July 17 – Austin, TX | Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park 

July 19 – Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall 

July 20 – Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 

July 21 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP ^

July 24 – Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center 

July 27 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage 

July 28 – Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre 

July 30 – Saint Louis, MO | Saint Louis Music Park 

August 1 – Minneapolis, MN | The Armory 

August 6 – Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater 

August 7 – Indianapolis, IN | Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park 

August 9 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway 

August 13 – Washington, DC | The Anthem 

August 14 – Philadelphia, PA | Skyline Stage at Mann 

August 16 – Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater 

August 17 – Atlanta, GA | Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park 

August 22 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden 

November 8 – Perth, AU | Red Hill Auditorium 

November 10 – Brisbane, AU | Riverstage 

November 12 – Sydney, AU | Hordern Pavilion 

November 15 – Adelaide, AU | AEC Theatre 

November 17 – Melbourne, AU | Margaret Court Arena 

November 19 – Auckland, NZ | Spark Arena 

November 21 – Wellington, NZ | TSB Arena

