Glastonbury Festival organizers pushed-back the onsale start date for its 2024 event after several fans were unaware that their registration had expired.

Next year’s event is set to take place from June 26 to 30 in Pilton, Somerset, England. Fans are required to register ahead of the sale, however, older profiles that were created before 2020 were deleted on October 2. Although festival organizers alerted fans via email that there was an option to re-register before the deadline on October 30, many fans did not learn of the news until after the deadline.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration, with many writing that they had re-registered, yet their account was still deleted.

Festival organizers responded to the backlash and alerted fans hours before the start of the sale that the sale would now be delayed two weeks “out of fairness” to customers who did not realize their registration had expired.

“It has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday’s registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were,” organizers said.

Registration opened on November 6 at 12 p.m. and will run through November 13 at 5 p.m. While some fans are happy to have a little more time to prepare for the sale, others are upset that those who were not “organized enough” have caused the delay.

While headliners have not been announced at this time, co-organizer Emily Eavis told the BBC’s Sidetracked podcast that she had recently been offered a “really big American artist” for one of the headlining performances, noting, “thank God we held the slot.” While rumors circulated of Madonna, Dua Lipa, and Coldplay headlining the festival, Eavis denied those rumors on Instagram. The acts are set to be announced in the new year.

The five-day festival, which was first organized in 1970, typically brings in around 200,000 guests each year. This year’s event was headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John.

Last Updated on November 7, 2023

