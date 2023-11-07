Glastonbury Festival organizers pushed-back the onsale start date for its 2024 event after several fans were unaware that their registration had expired.

Next year’s event is set to take place from June 26 to 30 in Pilton, Somerset, England. Fans are required to register ahead of the sale, however, older profiles that were created before 2020 were deleted on October 2. Although festival organizers alerted fans via email that there was an option to re-register before the deadline on October 30, many fans did not learn of the news until after the deadline.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration, with many writing that they had re-registered, yet their account was still deleted.

I reregistered in September but it seems as though my account has still been deleted? I am unable to retrieve registration details. Please help! — Alex (@alexcoupeltd) November 1, 2023

@seetickets mine and my daughter’s registration approved. 13yo done at same time Acknowledged registration but no further email to confirm photo acceptance. Tried again with different email address. Still nothing. Please can you advise. Thanks — Lou Doyle (@LouiseMesma) October 30, 2023

Got evidence I updated and confirmed my reg in sept but it’s been deleted. Help required as cannot contact anyone about it — olivia exon (@ExonOlivia) October 30, 2023

I didn’t know this, my registration has been deleted @glastonbury @seetickets is there anyway to get this now?? 🙏🏼 — Will Harrop (@willharrop26) November 1, 2023

Accounts are being randomly deleted by See tickets (including my daughter’s) and there’s no way to contact them. — Juliet 💙Griffiths (@grifgrof) November 2, 2023

@glastofest – I confirmed my pre-2020 glasto registration in August and received a confirmation saying it was “valid to buy tickets when they go on sale”. Now when I check my registration I’m being told it’s been deleted. Who should I contact to fix this? @seetickets — X (@FriedlaenderX) October 31, 2023

@TheGlastoThingy @glastobation @Glastopia any help would be appreciated. Have updated my details about 100 times and still kept receiving emails about registration deletion , and then today received an email saying it has been deleted. Look up reg shows as there, what to do?! — Liam (@Liam4244) October 4, 2023

Festival organizers responded to the backlash and alerted fans hours before the start of the sale that the sale would now be delayed two weeks “out of fairness” to customers who did not realize their registration had expired.

“It has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday’s registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were,” organizers said.

This year's Glastonbury ticket sale has been moved back by two weeks. This is to ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket is registered and therefore eligible to purchase one. The new dates for Glastonbury ticket sale are as follows: TICKETS PLUS COACH TRAVEL ON… pic.twitter.com/LL5m3HmuQf — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) November 2, 2023

Registration opened on November 6 at 12 p.m. and will run through November 13 at 5 p.m. While some fans are happy to have a little more time to prepare for the sale, others are upset that those who were not “organized enough” have caused the delay.

What about out of fairness to the people who were organised enough to sort it out before Monday? 😂 — Will Gavin (@WillGav) November 2, 2023

Oh no it’s cool it’s not like we all cancelled our plans and have sat with anxiety all day so you can play your silly little fairness game x — Sophie Thompson (@sophxthompson) November 2, 2023

Bit mad it’s at such short notice, had taken time off work to be able to try tonight and Sunday. Understand it’s out of fairness but we all had the same notice and it’s not like there was multiple notifications sent to everyone :/ — Joey Steel (@MrJoeySteel) November 2, 2023

You are joking me. After I (and doubtless millions of others) had cleared the decks for tonight and Sunday. Terrible decision. — Keith Mansfield📚🚀✨ (@KeithMansfield) November 2, 2023

Absolute joke. There was more than enough time to sort this out. Why delay it? You’re just making it harder for people who are organised. How is that fair? — James (@19james80) November 2, 2023

Shocking decision . So many people will have made arrangements to make sure they’re available and ready for these sales. If other people aren’t organised (can’t read) that’s on them. 4 hours notice is very poor form — Aleem Islam (@aleemislambro) November 2, 2023

Erm.. I planned my trip around the sale date.. am now in Paris on the sale date.. so to be fair to others is now unfair to me. Brilliant. Btw I was one of those with a pre 2020 reg and updated mine. — littledarkpoet (@littledarkpoet1) November 2, 2023

This is an absolute joke. Tickets are set to go on sale in just a few hours for an event that sells out in seconds. Those who haven’t registered/updated their registrations have had months. Make it make sense. — Jon Ollington (@jonollington) November 2, 2023

While headliners have not been announced at this time, co-organizer Emily Eavis told the BBC’s Sidetracked podcast that she had recently been offered a “really big American artist” for one of the headlining performances, noting, “thank God we held the slot.” While rumors circulated of Madonna, Dua Lipa, and Coldplay headlining the festival, Eavis denied those rumors on Instagram. The acts are set to be announced in the new year.

The five-day festival, which was first organized in 1970, typically brings in around 200,000 guests each year. This year’s event was headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John.

Last Updated on November 7, 2023