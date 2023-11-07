Country music enthusiasts: get ready for a star-studded lineup set to take over Texas next spring. Cattle Country Festival is making its debut from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14 in Gonzales, Texas with Eric Church as its headliner.

Church isn’t the only country star on the list of performers; he will share the stage with artists such as Randy Rogers Band, Whiskey Myers, Shane Smith, Tanya Tucker, Colbie Caillat, BRELAND, and more. In total, more than 25 artists will perform, offering a diverse range of country music and styles.

Attendees can expect more than just music. Cattle Country Fest will offer opportunities for swimming, camping, and wine and spirit tastings throughout the 400-acre ranch. Additionally, there will be the “Come and Take It Lounge.”

The exclusive lounge offers festivalgoers the chance to sample wines from Texas and across the globe, try an array of food from Texas chefs, and sip on craft cocktails. The area will also feature yard games and live sporting events on big screens.

Tickets for Cattle Country will go on sale starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7. Various ticket options will be available, ranging from general admission to premium VIP and glamping packages.

Last Updated on November 7, 2023