Near Retirement, Elton John to Headline Glastonbury Festival 2023

Glastonbury Festival has announced that Elton John will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night, June 25, 2023, the music festival’s final night. The...

Glastonbury Festival has announced that Elton John will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night, June 25, 2023, the music festival’s final night. The show will also mark the Rocket Man’s last UK performance on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour as well as his first ever Glastonbury appearance.

Glastonbury Festival will be held from Wednesday, June 21 to Sunday, June 25, 2023 at its home in Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset. No acts other than Elton John have been confirmed for the event, yet.

“It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year,” Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis said in a statement published on the festival’s website.

“This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs. We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!” she concluded.

Elton John’s farewell tour started in 2018 and was supposed to end in 2021 if it wasn’t for the COVID-19. Now, it is set to finish in 2023 summer with postponements due to pandemic. After performing across Europe, the superstar visited Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium last month as part of the tour.

Glastonbury show next summer will be the closing leg of his tour in UK, which will come after 52 years of touring.

Regarding his participation in Glastonbury 2023 as a headliner, John said: “I’ve been talking to Emily Eavis about it over the last few weeks and I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional.”

He added that as the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour came into view, there was no more fitting way to say goodbye to his British fans. “They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career,” he said.

The 2020 and 2021 editions of the event were cancelled due to COVID-19, and it made a quick comeback in 2022 with Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar as headliner artists.

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2023 were sold out in an hour on the day of public sale November 6, posing quite a challenge for fans due to the high demand and a technical problem on the website of festival’s ticket provider, See Tickets.

Organizer Eavis apologized to users who missed out on a ticket that morning, not without reminding the fans of a ticket resale in spring 2023. “So if you didn’t get one, please do try again then,” she said. Registration for Glastonbury 2023’s spring sale reopened several weeks ago. See here for registration and ticket information.

Elton John Ticket Links

Note: TicketNews may receive a commission if you visit one of the websites below and purchase tickets

Tickets at MEGASeats | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at Ticketmaster UK

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Last Updated on December 8, 2022 by Dave Clark