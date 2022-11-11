Glastonbury Festival Tickets Sell Out; Fans Grumble Over Glitches

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2023 were sold out in an hour on the day of public sale November 6. Following a sale of coach...

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2023 were sold out in an hour on the day of public sale November 6. Following a sale of coach and ticket packages on November 3, the remaining tickets went on general sale, posing quite a challenge for fans due to a technical problem on the website of festival’s ticket provider, See Tickets, and high demand.

“Tickets are selling, but we are seeing incredible demand. Please keep trying – but please stick to one device,” warned the festival’s Twitter account, minutes after tickets went on sale.

Some festival goers took to Twitter reporting that the system kicked them off for no reason, others wrote the website page did not load for a long time.

See Tickets posted on Twitter: “We’re working on a technical problem. If you’re trying to book Glastonbury tickets please bear with us – we’ll be back up and running soon.”

A user expressed the hardship of buying a ticket from the system commenting that it would have been easier to start a band and play Glastonbury than it was to get tickets. Some told the organizers to stop using See Tickets, others blamed their web servers for ticket battles or stated feeling justified for trying to get tickets on various devices instead of sticking to one. “Rather than this rigmarole every year,” one suggested, “it’s about time people opted in and then were drawn at random.”

Organizer Emily Eavis apologized to users who missed out on a ticket that morning “because demand far outstripped supply.” She thanked them for trying to buy a ticket, and said their loyalty to the festival was deeply appreciated.

“There will be a ticket resale in spring 2023, so if you didn’t get one, please do try again then,” Eavis concluded.

Registration for Glastonbury 2023’s spring sale will reopen on Monday, November 21. See here for registration and ticket information.

Fans need to have registered in advance in order to attend the event as part of a precaution taken by organizers against ticket touting so that those who could access the online sales will only be the pre-registered users. Only festival tickets bought via See Tickets will be counted valid.

This year’s ticket prices have increased to £335 face value ($387), and a £5 booking fee on each ticket. Ticket price was £265 ($306), plus a £5 booking fee in 2019.

Eavis blamed the two years effect of COVID-19 on the increase, explaining: “We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.”

Glastonbury Festival will be held from Wednesday, June 21 to Sunday, June 25, 2023 at its home in Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset.

No acts have been confirmed for Glastonbury 2023, yet.

Last Updated on November 11, 2022 by Dave Clark