Slipknot has officially parted ways with its longtime drummer Jay Weinberg, calling the sudden move a “creative decision.”

Weinberg has been a member of the heavy metal band for nearly the past decade and filled-in for former late drummer Joey Jordison after he passed away in 2021. He can be heard on the band’s 2014 record .5: The Gray Chapter, followed by 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind and 2022’s The End, So Far.

Slipknot released a statement in a since-deleted post on social media regarding his removal:

“We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years. No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it. But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds.”

No replacement has been made for Weinberg at this time, and Weinberg has not publicly released a statement on the matter.

Fans were undeniably upset about the news and took to social media to share their frustration:

Slipknot have just fired jay Weinberg!? Wtf are they playing at? They're basically gonna be a slipknot tribute band from now on 🤦🏻‍♂🤦🏻‍♂🤦🏻‍♂ — Kev D (@kevikki82) November 5, 2023

“Drummer of the Year” “Best Metal Drummer” “Best In Drums” “Best Metal Drummer” “#1 Rock Drummer” “Metal Drummer of the Year” “Drum Recording of the Year” throughout the years.

Yet they give him the boot ? Whats going on with this band ? #slipknot #jayweinberg #music #metal https://t.co/alJ2bJkfgW — Brad Turtle H (@mr_tommy_turtle) November 5, 2023

Been a Slipknot fan for 24 years. When Joey left & when we lost him – he was irreplaceable. Jay Weinberg came & was the PERFECT replacement, a fan as a child & an incredible drummer. I don't know what to make of it anymore. Until we hear more. Jay is going to be a huge miss. pic.twitter.com/4US0KWzn0D — James (@Jimnik88) November 5, 2023

don’t talk to me. slipknot just got rid of jay weinberg and i’m not myself rn pic.twitter.com/tkUeudPL04 — morrow 𒉭 (@nearrevan) November 5, 2023

Jay Weinberg is my favorite drummer of all-time, but he’s also simply one of the best drummers on the entire planet. Slipknot parting ways with him has gotta be one of the most dumbfounding moves I’ve seen from a band. Can’t wait to see what he’s going to do next. pic.twitter.com/udYvmJCd2y — Jake (@BPTZDINFIRE) November 6, 2023

This isn’t the first time the band has undergone major lineup changes; earlier this year, Craig Jones parted-ways with the group, and in 2019, Chris Fehn called it quits after over 20 years. Slipknot’s current lineup consists of percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan, guitarist Mick Thomson, vocalist Corey Taylor, keyboardist Sid Wilson, and guitarist Jim Root.

