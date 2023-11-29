The trio behind Set It Off is hitting the road next year for “The Deathless Tour.”
The 32-date trek kicks-off on March 13 in Orlando, followed by gigs in Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Louis, Vancouver, and Dallas. They’ll appear at venues along the way like New York City’s Irving Plaza, the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto, Sacramento’s Ace of Spades, and the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville before wrapping-up at The Bluestone in Columbus on April 30.
Pop-punkers of Crown the Empire, Deathbyromy, and Caskets will provide support throughout the run.
Tickets to “The Deathless Tour” head on sale Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. local time, with presales happening throughout the week. Fans can also score tickets via MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
The Cody Carson-led group arrived on the pop-punk scene in 2012 with Cinematics, but paved their own way by adding elements of R&B, often described as “orchestral rock.” They made waves with tracks like “Why Worry,” “A Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing,” and “Midnight Thoughts.” Earlier this year, the group dropped singles “Punching Bag,” “Evil People,” and “Win Win” with Scene Queen, set to be featured on a forthcoming record.
“We feel like we’re a new band again,” drummer Maxx Danziger said of their new music. “This is the most fun we’ve ever had, and we’re going to keep chasing that feeling. We want to take over the world.”
See Set It Off’s full round of upcoming tour dates below:
Set It Off “The Deathless Tour” 2023
Wed Mar 13 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Sat Mar 16 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade*
Mon Mar 18 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Tue Mar 19 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva*
Wed Mar 20 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
Fri Mar 22 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
Sat Mar 23 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Sun Mar 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue Mar 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
Wed Mar 27 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall*
Thu Mar 28 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
Sat Mar 30 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Sun Mar 31 – Detroit, MI – St Andrew’s Hall
Mon Apr 01 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Wed Apr 03 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
Fri Apr 05 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Sat Apr 06 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman*
Sun Apr 07 – Denver, CO – Summit
Tue Apr 09 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Wed Apr 10 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Mon Apr 13 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory*
Sun Apr 14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Tue Apr 16 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Thu Apr 18 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Fri Apr 19 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Mon Apr 22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Tue Apr 23 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Thu Apr 25 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Fri Apr 26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Sat Apr 27 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Mon Apr 29 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
Sun Apr 30 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
Last Updated on November 29, 2023
Leave a Reply