The trio behind Set It Off is hitting the road next year for “The Deathless Tour.”

The 32-date trek kicks-off on March 13 in Orlando, followed by gigs in Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Louis, Vancouver, and Dallas. They’ll appear at venues along the way like New York City’s Irving Plaza, the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto, Sacramento’s Ace of Spades, and the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville before wrapping-up at The Bluestone in Columbus on April 30.

Pop-punkers of Crown the Empire, Deathbyromy, and Caskets will provide support throughout the run.

Tickets to “The Deathless Tour” head on sale Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. local time, with presales happening throughout the week. Fans can also score tickets via MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

The Cody Carson-led group arrived on the pop-punk scene in 2012 with Cinematics, but paved their own way by adding elements of R&B, often described as “orchestral rock.” They made waves with tracks like “Why Worry,” “A Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing,” and “Midnight Thoughts.” Earlier this year, the group dropped singles “Punching Bag,” “Evil People,” and “Win Win” with Scene Queen, set to be featured on a forthcoming record.

“We feel like we’re a new band again,” drummer Maxx Danziger said of their new music. “This is the most fun we’ve ever had, and we’re going to keep chasing that feeling. We want to take over the world.”

See Set It Off’s full round of upcoming tour dates below:

Set It Off “The Deathless Tour” 2023

Wed Mar 13 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Sat Mar 16 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade*

Mon Mar 18 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Tue Mar 19 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva*

Wed Mar 20 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Fri Mar 22 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Sat Mar 23 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Sun Mar 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Mar 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Wed Mar 27 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall*

Thu Mar 28 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

Sat Mar 30 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Sun Mar 31 – Detroit, MI – St Andrew’s Hall

Mon Apr 01 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Wed Apr 03 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Fri Apr 05 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sat Apr 06 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman*

Sun Apr 07 – Denver, CO – Summit

Tue Apr 09 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Wed Apr 10 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Mon Apr 13 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory*

Sun Apr 14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Tue Apr 16 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Thu Apr 18 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Fri Apr 19 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Mon Apr 22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Tue Apr 23 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Thu Apr 25 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Fri Apr 26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Sat Apr 27 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Mon Apr 29 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Sun Apr 30 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

Last Updated on November 29, 2023