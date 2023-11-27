Jason Aldean announced an extension of his “Highway to Desperado Tour” into 2024 with 24 new stops added to the lineup, featuring talented artists like Hailey Whitters and Lauren Alaina in select cities.

The 2024 leg of the tour is set to kick-off on May 18 at the WinStar Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. It will then wind its way through major cities such as Philadelphia, Savannah, Salt Lake City, and Sparks, Nevada before wrapping up on October 5 in Macon, Georgia, at the Macon Amphitheater.

The tour’s name, “Highway Desperado,” draws inspiration from Aldean’s 2023 album of the same name. The album not only features Aldean’s chart-topper and controversial single “Try That in a Small Town,” but also introduces his latest country radio single, “Let Your Boys Be Country.”

In addition to the extended “Highway Desperado Tour,” the country superstar is set to co-headline the 2024 Rock the Country Festival tour alongside Kid Rock, running from April through July.

Tickets for the 2024 dates are set to go on sale starting Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets to Aldean’s upcoming shows, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See the full list of Aldean’s Highway Desperado 2024 tour dates below:

Jason Aldean ‘Highway Desperado’ 2024 Tour Dates

May 18 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino and Resort

July 11 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 12– Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 13– Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25– Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

July 26– Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 1– Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 2– Philadelphia, PA – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 3– Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 8– Evansville, IN – Ford Center

Aug. 10– Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 16– Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Aug. 17– East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Aug. 24– Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 25– Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 29– Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 30– Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 5– Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 6– Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 7– Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 12– Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Sept. 20– Sparks, NV – Nugget Event Center

Sept. 21– Laughlin, NV – Laughlin Event Center

Oct. 5– Macon, GA – Macon Amphitheater

Last Updated on November 27, 2023