The MSG Sphere won’t be appearing in London any time soon.

Since the MSG Sphere graced the Sin City, there have been talks about bringing the iconic venue across the globe. However, The Guardian reports the mayor of London Sadiq Khan directed the London Legacy Development Corporation to refuse a planning application for MSG Sphere London, noting that it would have caused “unacceptable harm to hundreds of residents,” with various concerns about the venue’s height and appearance in the city.

“London is open to investment from around the world and Sadiq wants to see more world-class, ambitious, innovative entertainment venues in our city,” a spokesperson for the mayor of London told Dezeen.

“But as part of looking at the planning application for the MSG Sphere, the mayor has seen independent evidence that shows the current proposals would result in an unacceptable negative impact on local residents.”

The 21,500-capacity, 90-metre-tall, spherical venue would have been a replica of the Vegas’ Sphere, with more than one million LEDs covering its facade and floor-to-ceiling screens inside. It was set to be constructed in Stratford, east London.

According to an expert report on the proposed venue by the engineering firm WSP, commissioned by the Greater London Authority, the artificial lighting would cause “significant adverse effects” for those living in nearby buildings, its high energy usage would not be sustainable, and it would “fail to respect the character and appearance of this part of the town centre and the site’s wider setting.”

This isn’t entirely surprising, as the project was criticized from the start with 852 objections after receiving planning proposal by the London Legacy Development Corporation in 2022. The project was also temporarily placed on hold earlier this year following a request to call in the planning application. The U.K. housing secretary Michael Gove issued an Article 31 holding directive.

“While we are disappointed in London’s decision, there are many forward-thinking cities that are eager to bring this technology to their communities,” a spokesperson for MSG Sphere said in a statement, noting: “We will concentrate on those.”

The Las Vegas MSG Sphere debuted in September with an immersive residency from the rockers of U2. The show, which was extended through 2024, includes moving visuals and mind-bending graphics displayed across the walls of the venue’s wraparound LED screen, as well as 170,000 ultra-directional speakers. While no more concerts have been announced at the Sphere at this time, it plans to expand into the world of sports with the UFC 295 match next year.

Last Updated on November 27, 2023