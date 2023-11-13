The Las Vegas Sphere has already become a cultural sensation, making headlines with its first immersive concert residency by the rockers of U2, though it was unknown if the new property would peak interest in the world of sports. Now, UFC will take its shot at the hottest venue in the Sin City next year.

UFC has officially booked the Sphere for a fight in September 2024, UFC president Dana White said during UFC 295’s post-fight press conference.

“Mexican Independence Day, we are booked for the Sphere, and we are already working on the creative for the show,” White said. “It’s going to be a massive challenge, and I love every minute of it. I can’t wait to dive into this thing. As I get more of the pieces of the puzzle together, I’ll let you guys know how it comes along.”

The $2.3 billion venue has a capacity of 18,600 and a wraparound interior LED screen with 170,000 ultra-directional speakers. The floor-to-ceiling screens offer moving visuals and mind-bending graphics, creating an experience like no other. White said he’s “super excited about this” and promises “the greatest live combat sports show anybody has ever seen.”

This match will mark the first sporting event at the venue. While The Sports Network reported the NHL is looking into hosting a draft at the venue, no further information or formal announcement has been revealed at this time.

