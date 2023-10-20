The legendary rockers of U2 held a round of groundbreaking performances at the new and immersive Las Vegas Sphere, and now, they’re extending their residency amid high demand.

The first-of-its-kind show, dubbed U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, kicked-off on September 29 and was slated to run through October 25. Now, the residency will move forward with 11 more shows, running January 26 through February 18, 2024. This brings the total show count to 36 and features two gigs during Super Bowl LVIII weekend, also taking place in the Sin City.

Tickets head on sale Wednesday, October 25.

Already, the Sphere has set trends in the industry as an unprecedented concert space. The $2.3 billion venue features a wraparound interior LED screen and 170,000 ultra-directional speakers — making a great audio experience for any seat. The residency showcased the floor-to-ceiling screens, moving visuals, and mind-bending graphics that transported the audience to different locations.

The residency shows mark U2’s first live performances in four years and follow their recently-released single, “Atomic City.” Frontman Bono will be joined by The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Bram van den Berg — who will fill-in on drums for Larry Mullen Jr.

Find tickets via resale marketplaces to see U2 at the Sphere, as well as the full list of upcoming shows below:

U2 Ticket Links

U2 tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

U2 tickets at ScoreBig

U2 tickets at SeatGeek

U2 tickets at StubHub

U2 tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

U2 tickets at Vivid Seats

U2 Actung Baby Residency Dates

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Last Updated on October 20, 2023