U2 Announce Opening Dates of Sphere Las Vegas Residency

Rumored for months and then announced without specifics during the Super Bowl, U2’s U2:UV Actung Baby residency at the brand new Sphere in Las Vegas saw its first five dates finally announced this week. The group announced five shows in late September and early October, with tickets on sale this week.

U2:UV ACHTUNG BABY. LIVE AT SPHERE, LAS VEGAS. FALL 2023. SEP 29 & 30. OCT 05, 07, & 08.https://t.co/JseHnTMERG paid subscribers have first access to tickets through Ticketmaster Request, open now through Wednesday, April 26 at 7AM PT. Register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan… pic.twitter.com/sLXF69SozR — U2 (@U2) April 24, 2023

Sphere is set to open this fall, with just U2 and an in-house show currently scheduled for the new and immersive venue located at The Venetian. It opens on Friday, September 29, with shows on Saturday, September 30, Thursday, October 5, Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8 scheduled thus far.

Tickets for the residency are on sale beginning this week, with a three-tiered access plan for those hoping to score tickets. There is a “ticket request” portion that is open for those with U2 website accounts, allowing for registration through Wednesday, April 26. Fans can select seating locations and price points for what shows they hope to attend using the email address associated with their website account and will be informed if they’ve successfully purchased tickets on the 27th. Fans can also sign up for a presale gated by the much maligned Verified Fan system, and if there are remaining tickets there will be a general sale on Friday, April 28.

As has become trendy of late, the group has announced its intention to restrict consumer transfer and resale rights for at least some of the tickets on sale this week – as general admission floor passes will be restricted from transfer. Ticket prices will range from $140 at the low end, and feature “all-in” pricing. Supposedly 60% of tickets will be priced at $300 or below, though fans should take notice of the fact that there “will also be a limited number of premium priced tickets per show” – meaning “platinum” and other surge pricing is likely to be in play for any who make it through the various ticket purchase gates this week.

U2 singer Bono and guitar player The Edge explored the new venue and discussed their plans for the show with interviewer Zane Lowe for Apple Music:

Links to ticket marketplaces and the full list of currently scheduled U2 shows is included below:

U2 Actung Baby Residency Dates

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

Last Updated on April 24, 2023 by Dave Clark