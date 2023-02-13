U2 Announce MSG Sphere Debut Residency in Vegas

Sunday’s (February 12) big match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs culminated in big news via an ad where U2 announced their...

Sunday’s (February 12) big match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs culminated in big news via an ad where U2 announced their residency which will be held at the long-awaited venue, at the new MSG Sphere at the Venetian, this fall. The dates for the “U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere” residency haven’t been revealed, yet, but fans can visit u2xsphere.com website in order to register and get details on show dates and tickets.

The rock legends’ residency will mark the first act performed at the high-tech globe which is being equipped with 160,000 square feet of video viewing space wrapping up and around the seating, state-of-the-art spatial audio, 4D technology with the 17,500-capacity.

The band last took to the stage in December 2019. “We need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again. And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert…” said the band in their statement regarding their upcoming performance at the new MSG Sphere.

“We’re the right band, ACHTUNG BABY the right album, and the Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level… That’s what U2’s been trying to do all along with our satellite stages and video installations, most memorably on the ZOO TV Tour, which ended in Tokyo 30 years ago this Fall. The Sphere is more than just a venue, it’s a gallery and U2’s music is going to be all over the walls,” the statement concluded.

Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. will not be able to perform on these shows due to the process of recovering from a surgery he had, and he will be replaced by Bram van den Berg “who is a force in his own right” as the band say.

Bono, The Edge and Adam revealed that the Sphere show had been in the works for a long time and that they didn’t want to let people down, highlighting they missed their fans as much as the fans appeared to miss them. “Our audience was always the fifth member of the band,” they said.

It was rumored last year that the rock band will perform several shows at the venue over the course of the year once it opens. Emerging as The Madison Square Garden Company’s partnership with Las Vegas Sands Corporation, the MSG Sphere was set to open in 2021, but was delayed until this year.

Bono expressed that he missed being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience before, when he announced the first round of the book tour. His 2023 spring residency called “Stories of Surrender” at New York’s Beacon Theatre in support of his new memoir titled “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” will see a run of eight dates in the second leg of his tour beginning on Sunday, April 16.

Last Updated on February 13, 2023 by Dave Clark