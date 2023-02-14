Amy Poehler, Tina Fey Set Limited Spring Tour Dates

Longtime friends and comedy icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announced plans for a first-ever tour, bringing together the former Saturday Night Live stars...

Longtime friends and comedy icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announced plans for a first-ever tour, bringing together the former Saturday Night Live stars for the Restless Leg Tour. The limited run of shows will take place in the spring, “where fans will see the duo celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment.”

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” – Amy and Tina

Two of the biggest names in comedy are hitting the road together! Join Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on the Restless Leg Tour 💗 Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am local time here https://t.co/bgqchcAyz9 pic.twitter.com/G22Swm6NIK — Live Nation (@LiveNation) February 13, 2023

The four-date run kicks off on April 28 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. then continues with shows at Chicago Theatre (Chicago, IL), MGM Music Hall at Fenway (Boston, MA), and wrapping at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena (Atlantic City, NJ). The currently scheduled shows run from April 28 through June 20. Tickets are on sale beginning Wednesday, February 15 at 10AM local time, including an artist pre-sale with code RESTLESS. General on sale begins Friday, February 17 at 10AM.

Poehler and Fey starred together in the films Baby Mama and Sisters following their successful runs on Saturday Night Live, where Fey served as head writer for nine seasons. Both have had successful network television runs, with Fey creating and starring as Liz Lemon on 30 Rock while Poehler starred as Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation, among the many credits they have had following SNL.

Ticket Links

Tina Fey tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Tina Fey tickets at ScoreBig

Tina Fey tickets at SeatGeek

Tina Fey tickets at StubHub

Tina Fey tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Tina Fey tickets at Vivid Seats

AMY POEHLER & TINA FEY: RESTLESS LEG TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 28 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Sat May 20 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Fri Jun 09 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Jun 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Last Updated on February 14, 2023 by Dave Clark