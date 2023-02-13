Foo Fighters and The Killers To Headline Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Ashbury Park’s easy festival with rock tunes and surf contest is going to be held on September 16 and 17 this year, hosting over...

Ashbury Park’s easy festival with rock tunes and surf contest is going to be held on September 16 and 17 this year, hosting over 25 artists on three stages. It will be headlined by The Killers on Saturday, and Foo Fighters on Sunday with a lineup including Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more.

First launched in 2018 as a celebration of live music, art, and surf culture, New Jersey-based Sea.Hear.Now Festival has established a world-class organization since then, embracing an environmental approach to entertainment and arts with notable headliners such as Green Day and Stevie Nicks (2022); Pearl Jam and The Smashing Pumpkins (2021); Dave Matthews Band and The Lumineers (2019); and Jack Johnson and Incubus (2018).

Typical as it is, the festival will see the best surfers from the East Coast competing in a team format. Captained by professional surfers Cam Richards and Sam Hammer, the teams will compete in multiple heats with the winning team awarded for the most wins based on overall style and creativity.

The annual music, art and ocean sustainability festival will also welcome local artists as well as featuring artwork from participating festival musicians along with special pop-up performances.

See the full lineup and ticket links below:

Sea.Hear.Now Lineup

September 16 (Day 1)

• The Killers

• Greta van Fleet

• Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

• Sheryl Crow

• Tash Sultana

• Royal Blood

• Bob Moses

• Cory Wong

• Oteil & Friends

• Living Colour

• Babe Rainbow

• Surfer Girl

• Snack Time

• Quincy Mumford

• Yawn Mower

September 17 (Day 2)

• Foo Fighters

• Weezer

• Rebelution

• Mt. Joy

• The Beach Boys

• The Breeders

• Tegan & Sara

• Stephen Sanchez

• Joey Valance & Brae

• Adam Melchor

• Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

• Easy Star-All-Stars

• Sunflower Bean

• Waiting on Mongo

• Alexander Simone & Whodat

