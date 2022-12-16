Bono Adds New Dates to “Stories of Surrender” in NY

Bono announced the second leg of his “Stories of Surrender” book tour in support of his new memoir titled “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story”....

Bono announced the second leg of his “Stories of Surrender” book tour in support of his new memoir titled “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story”. His 2023 spring residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre will see a run of eight dates beginning on Sunday, April 16. All dates and links to ticket marketplaces are included below.

In “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” Bono picks up the pen to tell his own story for the first time, taking the reader from his early years in Dublin, to U2’s becoming one of the world’s most popular bands and to his twenty years in activism devoted to the fight against AIDS and poverty.

The release of the book, written, narrated and illustrated by Bono himself, was followed by a 14-city book tour – the first leg of “Stories Of Surrender” which included stops across Europe and North America in November. It seems to have left the audience to demand for more shows where he performed both as a storyteller and a musician.

Bono will once again be joined by musicians Gemma Doherty (harp, keyboard, vocals) and Kate Ellis (cello, keyboard, vocals), as well as musical director Jackknife Lee for an evening of “words, music and some mischief…”

“I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” said Bono in a statement when the first round of the book tour was announced in October.

“In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, ‘Surrender,’ which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here,” he shared his feelings.

Bono “Stories of Surrender” Book Tour Dates at the Beacon Theatre, New York

Sunday April 16, 2023

Monday April 17, 2023

Friday April 21, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023

Wednesday April 26, 2023

Friday April 28, 2023

Saturday April 29, 2023

Wednesday May 3, 2023

