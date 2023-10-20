The English heavy metalheads of Iron Maiden had a successful run this year, and already, they’re plotting to hit the road again in 2024.

“The Future Past Tour,” which saw the group perform across the globe this year, will now be extended through next fall. Iron Maiden announced that the first round of shows will take place in Australia and New Zealand in September, after gigs were postponed Down Under on their Legacy of the Beast Tour due to COVID. During the outing, they’ll visit Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland, Killswitch Engage will provide support.

An additional round of gigs are slated for late September in Japan, where the band is set to make stops in Aichi, Osaka, Tokyo, and Kanagawa.

More shows are set to be announced at a later date.

“We’ve really enjoyed playing all the shows on the Future Past Tour this year, and the reaction from our fans has been incredible,” Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris said in a statement. “Being able to play some of these songs for the very first time has made the tour even more memorable, and we can’t wait to continue it next year.”

Earlier this year, the band toured across Canada and appeared at Power Trip in Indio, California last weekend. They’re currently touring in support of their most recent album, Senjutsu, which follows 2015’s The Book of Souls.

See Iron Maiden’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Iron Maiden Tour 2024

September 1 – RAC Arena – Perth, Australia

September 4 – Adelaide Entertainment Center – Adelaide, Australia

September 6 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Australia

September 10 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, Australia

September 12 – Quads Bank Arena – Sydney, Australia

September 16 – Spark Arena – Auckland, New Zealand

September 22 – Sky Hall Toyota – Aichi, Japan

September 24 – Osaka-Jo Hall – Osaka, Japan

September 26 – Tokyo Garden Theater – Tokyo, Japan

September 28 – Pia Arena MM – Kanagawa, Japan

Last Updated on October 20, 2023