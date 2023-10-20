Machine Head is set to kick-off the new year with four busy weeks touring across North America in January and February. The 29-stop “Slaughter the Martour” tour will include Fear Factory as direct support, along with Orbit Culture and Gates to Hell as opening acts.

A month-long trek of metal bands will kick off at The Warfield in San Francisco January 19, making stops in several U.S. and Canadian cities including Seattle, Vancouver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles on February 24 at The Bellwether.

“Head Cases! This will be the greatest metal tour on earth! So stoked to be getting back on the road in America/Canada with four masters of soul-crushing heaviness and an absolutely earth-shattering bill,” Machine Head’s frontman Robb Flynn said in a statement. “FEAR FACTORY have long been our brothers-in-arms, pioneers and innovators of a sound that had yet to exist. ORBIT CULTURE are the fast-rising Swedish modern metal maniacs bringing their unique spin to the world, and GATES TO HELL absolutely blew my mind at Milwaukee Metalfest with their sheer savage brutality.”

Machine Head is known for blending and using different types of metal music – groove, nu, trash, heavy – in their records, and over the years, they’ve changed band members since 1991, except for the band’s founder Robb Flynn. Currently, the group consists of Jared MacEachern on bass and backing vocals, Wacław “Vogg” Kiełtyka on lead guitar, and Matt Alston on drums alongside Flynn on lead vocals and rhythm guitar.

The band dropped their tenth studio album, Of Kingdom and Crown, in August 2022. This LP differs from their early albums, bearing the elements of groove and nu metal, with a heavier and faster sound, along with a storytelling aspect.

Of Kingdom and Crown is considered the band’s first concept album, which is described by Flynn himself as a futuristic wasteland revolving around two characters, Ares and Eros. The pair both go on their own respective killing sprees following the death of their loved ones.

Find the complete list of Machine Head’s 2024 tour dates with Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates of Hell along with ticket links below:

Machine Head’s 2024 Tour Dates with Fear Factory, Orbit Culture, and Gates of Hell

01/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

01/21 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

01/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

01/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

01/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

01/26 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Casino

01/27 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

01/28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cumming Theatre

01/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

01/31 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

02/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

02/02 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

02/03 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews

02/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

02/06 – Montreal, QC @ M’Telus

02/07 – Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole

02/08 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

02/09 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

02/10 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

02/12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

02/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)

02/15 – Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues

02/17 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

02/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec

02/19 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

02/21 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

02/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

02/23 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

02/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

Last Updated on October 20, 2023