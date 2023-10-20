Country’s Blake Shelton is hitting the road next spring for a second leg of the “Back to Honky Tonk” tour.
Following a successful 2023 run, Shelton will appear at venues across North America again, starting with the GIANT Center in Hershey on February 22. From there, he’ll stop in Fresno, Calgary, Tacoma, and Edmonton, making stops at Austin’s Moody Center, Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, and Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena before wrapping-up at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita on March 29.
Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts will provide support.
Shelton teased the tour earlier this month with a video of a neon sign that read: “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” with smaller signs that read “DL” and “EAR.” He captioned the video with lyrics from his 2015 hit “Neon Light,” writing, “There’s a neon light at the end of the tunnel…”
Find Shelton's full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Blake Shelton ‘Back to Honky Tonk Tour’ 2024
February 22 — Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
February 23 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
February 24 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
February 29 — Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME
March 1 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
March 2 — Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
March 7 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, CAN @ SaskTel Centre
March 8 — Edmonton, Alberta, CAN @ Rogers Place
March 9 — Calgary, Alberta, CAN @ Scotiabank Saddledome
March 14 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
March 15 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
March 16 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
March 21 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
March 22 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
March 23 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
March 27 — Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK
March 29 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
