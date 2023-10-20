Country’s Blake Shelton is hitting the road next spring for a second leg of the “Back to Honky Tonk” tour.

Following a successful 2023 run, Shelton will appear at venues across North America again, starting with the GIANT Center in Hershey on February 22. From there, he’ll stop in Fresno, Calgary, Tacoma, and Edmonton, making stops at Austin’s Moody Center, Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, and Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena before wrapping-up at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita on March 29.

Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts will provide support.

Shelton teased the tour earlier this month with a video of a neon sign that read: “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” with smaller signs that read “DL” and “EAR.” He captioned the video with lyrics from his 2015 hit “Neon Light,” writing, “There’s a neon light at the end of the tunnel…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)

Find Shelton’s full list of upcoming tour dates below and ticket links via resale marketplaces:

Blake Shelton Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Scorebig

Tickets at SeatGeek

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at Vivid Seats

Blake Shelton ‘Back to Honky Tonk Tour’ 2024

February 22 — Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

February 23 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

February 24 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

February 29 — Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME

March 1 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

March 2 — Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 7 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, CAN @ SaskTel Centre

March 8 — Edmonton, Alberta, CAN @ Rogers Place

March 9 — Calgary, Alberta, CAN @ Scotiabank Saddledome

March 14 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

March 15 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

March 16 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

March 21 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

March 22 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

March 23 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

March 27 — Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK

March 29 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Last Updated on October 20, 2023