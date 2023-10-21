Adele announced plans on Friday for one “final” extension of her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, with tickets for the new dates on sale beginning next week. Those hoping to purchase tickets for the newly announced dates will be required to “register” their interest with Ticketmaster, and will be notified if they can purchase tickets or if they have been waitlisted ahead of the Thursday, October 26 sale date.

“This residency, these shows have changed my life,” reads a lengthy post to Adele’s social media on Friday revealing the plans for the 2024 shows. “I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!”

This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with… pic.twitter.com/Wkj39O8ozQ — Adele (@Adele) October 20, 2023

The newly announced run of shows adds 32 new dates to the run, which was originally scheduled to close this November. Beginning in January 19, the new dates will see Adele perform every Friday and Saturday night through the end of March. After a break of several weeks, the performances will resume on May 17 and wrap for good (at least, they say for now) on June 15.

As has become the industry standard, Ticketmaster is requiring registration through its hated Verified Fan system (which it no longer refers to as Verified Fan). This gives the entertainment giant a comprhensive understanding of the interest in tickets, and allows it to plan its strategic release of small batches and pricing decisions. Ticket pricing for the lengthy Adele residency has been widely criticized by fans, who have been forced to pay hundreds of dollars for the cheapest seats in the house, and many thousands for premium seats closer to the stage.

Registration for ticket purchase offers is open now, with fans able to put their name on the “please pick me Ticketmaster” list for up to four shows. Registration closes on Monday, October 23 at 10 p.m., Pacific time. Fans will be notified if they have been selected for the initial sale on Wednesday, October 25 with those blessed with codes being sent them ahead of the Thursday, October 26 regular sale. Others will be waitlisted, likely to be contacted down the road during one of the many releases of held-back tickets between the initial sale and the event dates, a strategy designed to keep the surged ticket prices high due to the perceived “sell out” of the initial batch.

Those interested in shopping for tickets outside of the registration sale can take a look on StubHub for availability (existing shows already have tickets for sale too). Members at Ticket Club can also find tickets to Adele’s residency dates (no service fees for members – use code TICKETNEWS for a free 1-year subscription) in 2023 and 2024, as well as at MEGASeats.com.

The full schedule for upcoming and new shows for Adele’s performances in Las Vegas are listed below:

Weekends With Adele Dates

October 21

October 27

October 28

November 3

November 4

Newly Announced – 2024

January 19

January 20

January 26

January 27

February 2

February 3

February 9

February 10

February 16

February 17

February 23

February 24

March 1

March 2

March 8

March 9

March 15

March 16

March 22

March 23

March 29

March 30

May 17

May 18

May 24

May 25

May 31

June 1

June 7

June 8

June 14

June 15

Last Updated on October 21, 2023