Adele Ticket Prices Criticized During Rapid Sellout of Vegas Dates

The long wait is over for Adele fans, but many still had plenty of complaints this week as the rescheduled dates for her Weekends With Adele residency went on sale with sky-high ticket prices. Fans complained of ticket prices that were very high, likely due to yet another implementation of the hated “dynamic” pricing systems from Ticketmaster surging prices during peak demand, as well as “platinum” prices that went above and beyond even those high numbers.

“Why even do Verified Fan sales if ticketmaster is going to resell it themselves as platinum and real fans miss out, @adele,” reads a tweet from @iamawong posted during Thursday’s presale. After a tiny number of tickets priced in the $100-range for upper-level seats were quickly snapped up, fans reported tickets priced at over $400 after fees for the same part of the venue, even with “platinum” tickets not selected. “Platinum” prices were far higher, surged well into the thousands of dollars depending on the date and seats desired, for those “lucky” enough to be selected by the Verified Fan system this time around.

Weekends With Adele was on sale for the second time in less than a year, having originally been scheduled for January through April at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. On the eve of the opening show, the singer abruptly postponed the entire run, claiming that COVID delays had kept the production from being ready to get off the ground – despite some fans already being on the way to Las Vegas due to the late choice to call things off. It was a full six months full of rumors and innuendo before the rescheduled dates were announced, moving the run to a November through March 2023 window and adding several shows.

The original run also saw major complaints over the pricing plan in place from Adele and her management, aided by Ticketmaster and Live Nation’s systems. Despite that, no apparent changes in the pricing plan were made for the new run, and fans aired their grievances this week as they had to choose whether to suck it up and pay the prices, or wait things out on the secondary market in hopes that prices calm down as the show dates approach. As of Friday, August 12, there are no tickets available through Ticketmaster’s event pages, though that may change as held-back tickets are dripped out into the market, as commonly occurs.

I just looked at ticket prices for Adele in Las Vegas and… pic.twitter.com/0xduoLSx1W — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) August 11, 2022

Adele ticket prices on the secondary ticket market are predictably high, with opening night seats starting at over $1,200 for members of TicketClub.com, and most other shows featuring “get-in” prices of over $800 even on the marketplace that features no service fees for members.

The pricing complaints have become commonplace for live events in recent months, as Live Nation and its Ticketmaster subsidiary have encouraged artists to go along with the surged pricing model that has fattened up their bottom line to record highs in recent quarters. Bruce Springsteen’s use of “dynamic” and “platinum” ticket pricing schemes for his 2023 U.S. tour dates with the E Street Band have drawn widespread scorn, and even plans by the New Jersey Assembly to hold hearings about the systems at some point when the legislative body in in session.

Weekends With Adele Schedule

All shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Friday, November 18

Saturday, November 19

Friday, November 25

Saturday, November 26

Friday, December 2

Saturday, December 3

Friday, December 9

Saturday, December 10

Friday, December 16

Saturday, December 17

Friday, December 23

Saturday, December 24

Friday, January 20

Saturday, January 21

Friday, January 27

Saturday, January 28

Friday, February 3

Saturday, February 4

Friday, February 10

Saturday, February 11

Friday, February 17

Saturday, February 18

Friday, February 24

Saturday, February 25

Friday, March 3 (NEW DATE)

Saturday, March 4 (NEW DATE)

Friday, March 10 (NEW DATE)

Saturday, March 11 (NEW DATE)

Friday, March 17 (NEW DATE)

Saturday, March 18 (NEW DATE)

Friday, March 24 (NEW DATE)

Saturday, March 25 (NEW DATE)

Last Updated on August 12, 2022 by Dave Clark