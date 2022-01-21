Adele Abruptly Postpones Vegas Residency Just Before it Opens

Adele announced that her upcoming residency in Las Vegas has been postponed Thursday, just one day before the first show of the run was...

Adele announced that her upcoming residency in Las Vegas has been postponed Thursday, just one day before the first show of the run was set for Friday at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The singer made the announcement on social media, blaming COVID cases within the production for slowing things down to the point where the show isn’t ready to launch.

All dates will be rescheduled

More info coming soon

The singer apologized for the postponement, saying that the decision was only made after they “tried absolutely everything we can to put [the show] together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” in the video.

“I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” she says. “Half my crew, half my team is down with COVID. They still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now, and I’m gutted.”

Weekends With Adele was a red hot ticket when it went on sale in December, selling out rapidly despite sky-high dynamic ticket pricing put in place by the singer’s team. It was planned to launch Friday and continue through mid-April. But now the entire run has been derailed, though every show is expected to be rescheduled.

Those who hold tickets to the shows will now await further news from the performer, but the original tickets will be honored on the new dates once those are announced. It is also possible that organizers will be offering refunds to those who wish to ask for one, though that hasn’t been formally announced.

“Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date,” says a notice posted on the Ticketmaster page for one of the show dates. “If your event is eligible for a refund or credit, these options will be visible within the event details on your order.”

There will almost certainly be at least some fans who are now going to have to deal with a major headache regarding their travel and hotel plans, particularly for the shows that had been set to go off this weekend.