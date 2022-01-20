Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak Set Silk Sonic Vegas Shows

Silk Sonic, the multi-Grammy Award-nominated project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced plans for a Las Vegas engagement. An Evening With Silk...

Silk Sonic, the multi-Grammy Award-nominated project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced plans for a Las Vegas engagement. An Evening With Silk Sonic will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, with performance dates beginning in February.

Billed as “The sexiest party of the year,” by Mars on twitter, the engagement is currently scheduled for 13 dates, with others expected to be added. The duo will play February 25 and 26, March 2, 4-5, 16, 18-19, 23, 25-26, and 31 and April 2.

Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas! ✨ ♣️♥️♠️♦️✨ https://t.co/UxR4HoJ6Ij pic.twitter.com/k0O5cESV4r — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 19, 2022

Tickets for An Evening With Silk Sonic are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 21. Presales have been open since Wednesday for the duo, who burst on the scene with the hit single “Leave the Door Open” in early 2021. Ticket prices start at $125 plus fees for the performances, with most ranging well above $300 after fees, including platinum offerings for over $1,000 even before the general sale begins.

Mars is no stranger to Las Vegas, having performed regular residency dates at Dolby Live in recent years.

“We’re excited about the upcoming Silk Sonic shows and the energy this talented, Grammy-nominated duo will bring to the stage,” says MGM Resorts International Vice President of Entertainment Chris Baldizan in the Las Vegas Review Journal. “We’re honored Bruno Mars has called Dolby Live home for the last five years and look forward to this new entertainment experience he and Anderson .Paak will create for their fans. We are working on some really fun plans for the resort so we can all do a little time travel back to the ’70s.”

The Las Vegas shows will be the first for Silk Sonic for a paying crowd, as the duo launched amid the pandemic. Leave The Door Open spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and a second single Skate made the Top 10 of the publication’s R&B/Hip Hop chart. Their album, also titled An Evening With Silk Sonic, was released in November.