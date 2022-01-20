FIFA World Cup 2022 Ticket Requests Open: Prices Rise Nearly 50%

The ticket application phase is open for the FIFA World Cup tournament taking place in Qatar this year, with hopes for full attendance at...

The ticket application phase is open for the FIFA World Cup tournament taking place in Qatar this year, with hopes for full attendance at the tournament. The application period is open until February 8, with no priority based on when an application is submitted.

The event, arguably the most popular sporting event in the world, is scheduled for the fall in a departure from the usual summer timeline, due to the soaring temperatures that host country Qatar has during that time. Games are scheduled to begin in November, with the tournament final scheduled for December 18.

“This is a FIFA World Cup for Qatar, the region and the world, and the products launched today reflect FIFA’s goal of bringing the beautiful game to as many fans globally as possible,” said FIFA’s Secretary General, Fatma Samoura. “It will be a festival of football that will see fans experience the rich culture and history of the region through the platform of football at top-class stadiums and we look forward to bringing people from different cultures together to live football at the FIFA World Cup.”

Prices are up for many of the tickets when compared with the previous FIFA World Cup, which took place in Russia in 2018. The ticket price for the final is up by 46% compared to Russia, reaching as high as 5,850 Qatari riyals ($1,607). The least expensive finals ticket available to non-residents is $455.

On the other end of the spectrum, the least expensive tickets for group stage games are the lowest price point for a FIFA World Cup since 2006, at $69, though other category levels have gone up or stayed the same.

Non-Qatar residents can apply to purchase as many as six tickets per match, with a maximum of sixty total over the tournament per postal address. Options exist for requesting tickets to specific games, to follow a specific team through group play, or to watch four games at four different stadiums. Those who register during this initial period will find out after February 8 whether or not they secured tickets and for what events. There will also be a ‘first-come, first-served’ ticket sale closer to the event.

For the previous FIFA World Cup in Russia, more than a million ticket applications were filed, though the demand for a late-year event amid a pandemic is anybody’s guess. Currently, more than half of the 32 spots in the tournament remain open, awaiting the completion of playoffs for the various confederation bodies in early summer.