Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti to Headline April’s Smokers Club Fest

A celebration of hip hop and cannabis culture, The Smoker’s Club fest has been announced for April 30 in California. Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti are headlining the single-day event, which takes place at Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernadino.

“Get ready to blaze up as The Smoker’s Club Fest takes over Glen Helen Amphitheater on Saturday, April 30, 2022,” reads the event announcement from promoter Live Nation. “Celebrating hip hop as one of the leading forces in paving the way for cannabis culture becoming mainstream.”

Tickets for The Smoker’s Club Fest are on sale to the general public beginning Monday, January 24 at 2 p.m. PT. There will also be a presale beginning at 10 a.m. PT, available by signing up for early alerts at the event website, thesmokersclubfestival.com. General Admission tickets start at $222.99 and VIP at $408.99. There is also an option to purchase tickets over time with a down payment of $19.99.

Other acts planned for the festival include Schoolboy Q, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Ferg, Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, Dom Kennedy, Larry June, Lupe Fiasco, Yung Lean, Berner, Curren$y, Danny Brown, Rico Nasty, Earl Sweatshirt, Jay Rock, AB-Soul, Wale, Sofaygo, Pierre Bourne, Sahbabii, Cochise, Lucki, Ken Car$on, Yeat, Zack Fox, The Alchemist, Smoke DZA, Clams Casino, Mick Jenkins, The Underachievers, The Cool Kids, Domo Genesis, Casey Veggies, Reason, Chiddy Bang, Asher Roth, Pac Div, Kreayshawn, Erica Banks, Bktherula, Babyxsosa, Zeelooperz, Coco & Clair Clair, Tisakorean, Strick, Smooky Margielaa, Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, Sid Shyne, Bad Neighbors, Sparoh, Kali, Lil Rekk, Thot Twat, La Russel, Abby Jazmine Cozmo, LB, Belis, Eryn Martin, McFly & Webbz, Lul Bob, Stinje, Fedd the God, Kenneth Cash, Greenrfieldz and Shiest Bubz.

Interestingly enough for a festival that centers around cannabis culture, the rules on the event website specifically state that no drugs or drug paraphernalia are allowed.