LATEST
Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti to Headline April’s Smokers Club Fest Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti to Headline April’s Smokers Club Fest

Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti to Headline April’s Smokers Club Fest

Musicmusic festivals January 21, 2022 Dave Clark 0

2 Chainz5 A$AP Rocky10 Ab-Soul2 Abby Jazmine Cozmo1 Asher Roth1 Babyxsosa1 Bad Neighbors1 Belis1 Berner1 Bktherula1 Casey Veggies1 Chiddy Bang1 Clams Casino1 Cochise1 Coco & Clair Clair1 Curren$y1 Danny Brown1 Destroy Lonely1 Dom Kennedy1 Domo Genesis1 Earl Sweatshirt2 Erica Banks1 Eryn Martin1 Fedd the God1 Ferg1 Flatbush Zombies1 Greenrfieldz1 Homixide Gang1 Jay Rock3 Joey Bada$$2 Kali1 Ken Car$on1 Kenneth Cash1 Kid Cudi3 Kreayshawn1 La Russel1 Larry June1 LB1 Lil Rekk1 Live Nation696 Lucki1 Lul Bob1 Lupe Fiasco4 McFly & Webbz1 Mick Jenkins1 Pac Div1 Pierre Bourne1 Playboi Carti4 Reason1 Rico Nasty1 Sahbabii1 Schoolboy Q6 Shiest Bubz1 Sid Shyne1 Smoke DZA1 Smooky Margielaa1 Sofaygo1 Sparoh1 Stinje1 Strick1 The Alchemist1 The Cool Kids1 The Smoker's Club Fest1 The Underachievers1 Thot Twat1 Tisakorean1 Wale1 Wiz Khalifa9 Yeat1 Yung Lean1 Zack Fox1 Zeelooperz1
A celebration of hip hop and cannabis culture, The Smoker’s Club fest has been announced for April 30 in California. Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky... Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti to Headline April’s Smokers Club Fest

A celebration of hip hop and cannabis culture, The Smoker’s Club fest has been announced for April 30 in California. Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti are headlining the single-day event, which takes place at Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernadino.

“Get ready to blaze up as The Smoker’s Club Fest takes over Glen Helen Amphitheater on Saturday, April 30, 2022,” reads the event announcement from promoter Live Nation. “Celebrating hip hop as one of the leading forces in paving the way for cannabis culture becoming mainstream.”

Tickets for The Smoker’s Club Fest are on sale to the general public beginning Monday, January 24 at 2 p.m. PT. There will also be a presale beginning at 10 a.m. PT, available by signing up for early alerts at the event website, thesmokersclubfestival.com. General Admission tickets start at $222.99 and VIP at $408.99. There is also an option to purchase tickets over time with a down payment of $19.99.

Other acts planned for the festival include Schoolboy Q, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Ferg, Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, Dom Kennedy, Larry June, Lupe Fiasco, Yung Lean, Berner, Curren$y, Danny Brown, Rico Nasty, Earl Sweatshirt, Jay Rock, AB-Soul, Wale, Sofaygo, Pierre Bourne, Sahbabii, Cochise, Lucki, Ken Car$on, Yeat, Zack Fox, The Alchemist, Smoke DZA, Clams Casino, Mick Jenkins, The Underachievers, The Cool Kids, Domo Genesis, Casey Veggies, Reason, Chiddy Bang, Asher Roth, Pac Div, Kreayshawn, Erica Banks, Bktherula, Babyxsosa, Zeelooperz, Coco & Clair Clair, Tisakorean, Strick, Smooky Margielaa, Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, Sid Shyne, Bad Neighbors, Sparoh, Kali, Lil Rekk, Thot Twat, La Russel, Abby Jazmine Cozmo, LB, Belis, Eryn Martin, McFly & Webbz, Lul Bob, Stinje, Fedd the God, Kenneth Cash, Greenrfieldz and Shiest Bubz.

Interestingly enough for a festival that centers around cannabis culture, the rules on the event website specifically state that no drugs or drug paraphernalia are allowed.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2006 - 2021 TicketNews®