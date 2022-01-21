USL’s Hartford Athletic Selects SeatGeek for Ticketing Systems

Hartford Athletic of the United Soccer League (USL) have announced that SeatGeek will handle the team’s ticketing platform beginning in 2022. The deal is...

“SeatGeek is a true partner that has demonstrated their ability to adapt quickly to an ever-changing marketplace and we’re thrilled to partner with them to provide a best-in-class ticketing experience for Hartford Athletic and our fans,” said Joe Calafiore, Hartford Athletic’s SVP of Marketing and Strategy. “With SeatGeek, we’re joining top sports organizations around the world to make purchasing and managing tickets easy and seamless.”

Hartford Athletic is the fourth USL partner for SeatGeek, which joins the Charlston Battery, Louisville City F.C., and Colorado Springs Switchbacks F.C. The league is the largest and fastest-growing professional soccer league in North America, with three tiers of play. Its USL Championship level is the second-tier of North American soccer under Major League Soccer, with League One and League Two below.

SeatGeek has made significant inroads to the soccer market both in North America and abroad, with seven Major League Soccer clubs and half of England’s Premier League clubs using its systems. Hartford Athletic is its 11th North American soccer franchise. It was launched in 2019 and plays its home games at Dillon Stadium.

“Hartford Athletic’s fan-focused approach makes them a perfect match for SeatGeek as we continue to grow our client roster, ” said Jeff Ianello, EVP of Client Partnerships at SeatGeek. “We look forward to working with their team to create unforgettable game day experiences for their supporters.”

The integration with SeatGeek will focus on a mobile-first system, allowing supporters to use their mobile devices for stadium access. The system will also power the franchise’s ticketing data operations, offering comprehensive user purchasing data for the team’s analytics.