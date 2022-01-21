Metallica, The Strokes Foo Fighters Headline Boston Calling Lineup

Boston Calling announced its 2022 lineup Friday, bringing in a trio of heavy-hitting headliners in the Foo Fighters, The Strokes, and Metallica. The three-day...

Boston Calling announced its 2022 lineup Friday, bringing in a trio of heavy-hitting headliners in the Foo Fighters, The Strokes, and Metallica. The three-day festival is set for Memorial Day weekend (May 27-29) at Harvard Athletic Complex.

The festival had originally announced Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine as headliners for its 2022 event, but Rage will not be performing, with their withdrawal announced this week.

Boston Calling was called off in 2020 and again in 2021 due to the coronavirus. Tickets have been on sale for months, with prices starting at $369.99 for a 3-day general admission pass. VIP passes start at $999.99 with platinum passes starting at double that, $1,999.99. All prices are before fees, and all levels have a payment plan available with a down payment.

Foo Fighters anchor the Friday lineup on May 27, with 16 total acts on the bill. Other anchors for the day include Rufus Du Sol, Haim, Avril Lavigne, Cheap Trick and The Struts. On Saturday May 28, The Strokes headline, with Run The Jewels, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Black Pumas, Earthgang, Orville Peck and Kennyhoopla among the 17 announced acts. Metallica will close the festival on Sunday, May 29, joined by Weezer, Glass Animals, Modest Mouse, Rip and Japanese Breakfast among the 17 on the day.

Foo Fighters are a holdover from the planned 2020 event lineup, which was spiked in late March of that year due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other acts that had been planned for the ill-fated edition of the New England festival included Rage Against The Machine, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, The 1975, The Struts, Brittany Howard, and Liam Gallagher. Hopes for a return in 2021 were officially called off in February of that year.

Tickets that had been purchased for that 2020 festival were able to be rolled over into the 2022 edition for those who didn’t request a refund at the time of the cancellation.