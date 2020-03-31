The indie-rock music festival which takes over the Northeast each spring, Boston Calling, has cancelled its 2020 edition. The festival was slated to run...

The indie-rock music festival which takes over the Northeast each spring, Boston Calling, has cancelled its 2020 edition.

The festival was slated to run from May 28 to 30 at Harvard Athletic Complex. However, due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic, organizers officially called-off the event on Tuesday. They said the decision was made after “several weeks of consultation with local and state authorities.”

“We are heartbroken; however, the health and safety of our audience, artists, partners, vendors, first responders, and staff are of the utmost importance to us, and we felt that this was the only acceptable way forward,” organizers said in a statement. “To our audience, whom we value dearly, we are so sad that we will not be together with you in May.”

The statement went on to note that ticket holders will receive an email from organizers in the coming weeks with a detailed outline of options available, which includes thhe option to obtain a refund or rolling tickets to next year’s event, which Boston Calling says “we hope to have exciting news to share soon.”

“To our valued partners, vendors, restaurants, staff, and artists, we wish you all the very best during these trying times, and we look forward to collaborating with you all again soon,” the statement continued.

This year’s edition of the festival included an A-list lineup, with headlining performances from rock icons Rage Against The Machine, Foo Fighters, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. During the three-day weekend, other acts like The 1975, The Struts, Brittany Howard, and Liam Gallagher.

Boston Calling is the latest festival to cancel; other U.S. fests like SXSW, Ultra, and Firefly have outright cancelled their respective 2020 editions, while Coachella, Stagecoach, and Bonnaroo have postponed to the fall. See our full list of updating cancelled concerts due to coronavirus here.

Reminisce by reading our 2019 review of the festival.