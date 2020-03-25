Firefly Festival Cancels 2020 Event Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Firefly Music Festival will not return to Delaware until 2021 due to concerns over the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Rather than postponing this year’s...

Firefly Music Festival will not return to Delaware until 2021 due to concerns over the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Rather than postponing this year’s event – which was slated to take place from June 18 to 21 – organizers chose to cancel the 2020 edition of the festival. The decision to flat out cancel the event was likely due to the fest’s massive lineup, which would be difficult to ensue in a postponement. A-list stars like Rage Against the Machine, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Halsey, and David Lee Roth were among the acts set to take the stage this summer.

“At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are saddened to confirm the cancellation of Firefly Music Festival 2020,” organizers said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are deeply disappointed by this difficult decision, one that impacts our fans and our incredible team of performers, crew, vendors, and our community in Dover, Delaware.

“Thank you for your support and we look forward to welcoming you in the Woodlands in June 2021 where we will dance, sing, and celebrate live music together.”

Ticketholders who purchased passes through Elevate will receive a full refund or have the option to transfer their ticket to next year’s edition of the festival. Festivalgoers should look out for an email regarding the refund process this week.

Firefly is the latest large-scale festival to be shifted due to coronavirus; Coachella, Stagecoach, and Bonnaroo postponed to the fall, Ultra and SXSW cancelled their 2020 editions of their respective events. Lollapalooza, which is slated to take place late July and early August, has not outright cancelled, but delayed announcing its 2020 lineup this week.