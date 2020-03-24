Lollapalooza Delays 2020 Lineup Announcement Amid Festival Uncertainty

Festival fans have been awaiting word from Chicago’s Lollapalooza. When will the lineup be released? Will the festival still on on as planned? Tuesday...

Festival fans have been awaiting word from Chicago’s Lollapalooza. When will the lineup be released? Will the festival still on on as planned? Tuesday afternoon, festival organizers finally broke their silence.

Organizers revealed that this year’s festival lineup will be delayed due to concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19). The annual event, slated to take place in Grant Park, is scheduled for July 30 through August 2. Around this time, the festival usually announces its lineup, however, organizers decided to hold-off at this time.

“Right around this time every year, we come together to celebrate the announcement of another incredible Lollapalooza lineup. For now, we are at home, taking care of each other, listening to music, and dreaming of summertime in Chicago,” the festival said in a statement. “While we stay in close contact with local officials, we are well underway with planning for Lolla to take place as soon as it’s safe for us all to be together in Grant Park.

“We will provide updates as soon as we can. Until then, please stay home and take care of yourself and each other.”

So far, Lollapalooza has delayed its international events in South America, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile until the fall. If the festival does postpone its 2020 event, it will follow suite of Coachella, Stagecoach, Bonnaroo Shaky Knees, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, and more that have already rescheduled due to the virus, along with Ultra and SXSW, which cancelled 2020 editions.