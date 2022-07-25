Weekends With Adele Rescheduled – Tickets On Sale Aug 10-11

Six months after it was abruptly postponed, Weekends With Adele has been rescheduled, set to return from November 18, 2022 to March 25, 2023....

Six months after it was abruptly postponed, Weekends With Adele has been rescheduled, set to return from November 18, 2022 to March 25, 2023. In addition to the 24 originally scheduled shows, eight new performances have been added, with tickets on sale from the box office on August 10 and 11. Tickets are already available on resale marketplaces, as many fans had held on to their tickets from the original run, which had been set for early 2021 before being postponed at the last minute by the singer.

Fans who had tickets to the original run and requested a refund will have access to a special “refunded fans presale” on August 10. There will then be a general presale on Thursday, August 11 – leveraging Ticketmaster’s “verified fan” program for registration and dissemination of codes, as well as gathering data for the Ticketmaster dynamic pricing and platinum pricing programs, which were used extensively during the initial sales period for the residency. The “verified fan” program will only be open to those who had previously registered for the Adele presale in late 2021 and were waitlisted.

The announcement puts to rest rumors that the show was being transferred from The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood – a larger venue. The show will remain at Caesar’s.

According to Ticketmaster, the new show dates will run from November 18 through March 25, which is slightly longer than previously rumored plans. Eleven rescheduled shows are currently lined up for the last weekends of 2022, and new shows are showing as scheduled for the weekends of March 3-4, 10-11, 17-18 and 24-25 of 2023. The remaining postponed shows are showing up as “tba” for the moment, and will likely be slotted in the available weekends between New Year’s and early March. It is not clear what rescheduled show corresponds with which originally scheduled performance.

The full available schedule is below, as well as links to ticket purchasing options.

Weekends With Adele Schedule

All shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Friday, November 18

Friday, November 25

Saturday, November 26

Friday, December 2

Saturday, December 3

Friday, December 9

Saturday, December 10

Friday, December 16

Saturday, December 17

Friday, December 23

Saturday, December 24

Friday, March 3 (NEW DATE)

Saturday, March 4 (NEW DATE)

Friday, March 10 (NEW DATE)

Saturday, March 11 (NEW DATE)

Friday, March 17 (NEW DATE)

Saturday, March 18 (NEW DATE)

Friday, March 24 (NEW DATE)

Saturday, March 25 (NEW DATE)

(17 Dates Remain TBA)

