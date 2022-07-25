Reports: Adele Las Vegas Dates Leaked by Ticketmaster

Several outlets are reporting that the dates for the long-stalled Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas have been leaked, with the show set...

Several outlets are reporting that the dates for the long-stalled Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas have been leaked, with the show set to run from November 18 of this year through February 24, 2023. The residency had been initially scheduled to run from late January through April of this year, but was postponed just as it was set to launch and has been in limbo ever since.

“The buzz is that we are gearing up for a booking announcement before the end of the month,” according to a source quoted by the UK tabloid The Sun. “It will be a huge relief once the dates are re-booked. They took the decision to wait until Adele was ready, but it’s been nerve-racking, because no one expected the wait to be as long as it has been. But there is a confidence that once she hits the stage, all the previous negativity will be forgotten.”

Weekends With Adele had initially been scheduled for earlier this year at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, but was called off at the last minute. The singer tearfully claimed the postponement was due to COVID issues causing production delays, but rumors have swirled that her own team’s demands were slowing everything down, and the show wasn’t ready to go up for its initial start date. Fans were notified just hours before the first scheduled dates, with some already travelling to the city when the news broke.

Signage has reportedly been taken down at The Colosseum, which the Daily Mail says is reportedly a part of the plan to shift the show to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Adele’s residency had been planned for The Colosseum, but Zappos is a larger venue, justified by the enormous demand shown for fans buying tickets to the first dates when they went on sale in late 2021. Both venues at owned by Caesar’s Entertainment.

Checking out the Zappos Theater calendar, there are some potential conflicts in terms of dates that are already booked with the rumored new Adele residency dates. Weekends With Adele initially sold tickets for 12 weekends of shows taking place on both Friday and Saturday of each weekend being booked. If keeping that schedule and frequency is the plan, there are eleven weekends with no conflicts, but that includes Friday-Saturday runs of December 23 and 24, as well as 30 and New Year’s Eve. Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo residency has shows booked on three Saturdays in November and December, with a Jeff Dunham show blocking the first Friday in December and the Joe Weider’s Olympia bodybuilding competition running on the Friday-Saturday of December 16 and 17. There are no currently announced shows on any weekend after that at Zappos through late March, however.

Reporting from The Sun did not indicate any specifics of the plans for the new dates, outside of the window they are reportedly expected to be announced within, so it is unclear if some weekends will see a Thursday-Friday run to get around existing plans, or how that might work. Also unclear is the process of ticketing the new shows, and dealing with those who purchased tickets to the original dates and opted to hang on to them for the rescheduled performances.

We will update this story if any official announcement comes.

Adele Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Gametime

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Last Updated on July 25, 2022 by Dave Clark