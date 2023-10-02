Concertgoers: Add Las Vegas’ MSG Sphere to your bucket list.

The ground-breaking $2.3 billion venue debuted over the weekend with two performances from the legendary rockers of U2. Fans had the chance to immerse themselves in a concert more than ever before with a wraparound interior LED screen and 170,000 ultra-directional speakers — making a great audio experience for any seat in the venue.

The Sphere debuted with the “U2:UV Achtung Baby” residency, which saw the band perform a 22-song set, including hits from their 1991 record Achtung Baby. Fans shared their experiences on social media, pointing to the floor-to-ceiling screens, moving visuals, and mind-bending graphics that transported the audience to different locations.

This is a clip of U2's Concert in "The Sphere" in Las Vegas. It is by far the most mind blowing visuals I've ever seen at a live event. The potential is limitless, The Sphere has become the ultimate concern venue. pic.twitter.com/CrQe49vDVw — Mark Gadala-Maria (@markgadala) October 2, 2023

U2 opened the $2.3 billion Las Vegas Sphere last night and the visuals are incredible 🤯pic.twitter.com/szKa5DobRd — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 30, 2023

For those looking to visit the venue, one attendee went in-depth to share her experience, noting that guests can either walk in from the strip or take the bridge from the Venetian. While there were lines, she said they moved quickly, and said food and drinks were typically priced between $15 and $30 for everything, which also included self-serve options.

In the video, she showed that general admission doesn’t have seats, but those guests get an up-close view of the venue. The obstructed-view seats from the 100 levels can see the stage but not up, while the 200 and 300 levels had “the best view of everything.”

Everything you need to know about the all new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. This concert venue is state of the art with visual technology unavailable anywhere else. Here are the food & drink prices, views from 100, 200, 300 and 400 level sections including obstructed views, and the… pic.twitter.com/ctnRrPLL2H — Jen G. (@vegasstarfish) September 30, 2023

A handful of musicians were reportedly in attendance, including Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Dr. Dre, Diplo, and Snoop Dogg.

I went completely insane at the @SphereVegas.. thanks for having me and @U2 for playing my favorite song ever🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/CsCoo6cbPn — diplo (@diplo) September 30, 2023

At this time, U2 is the only scheduled artist at the Sphere. Already, music junkies are calling for their favorite artists to perform at the venue, including Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, blink-182, The Weeknd, Lady GaGa, Tame Impala, Metallica, and more.

According to Variety, the team behind the Sphere said that there will be three or four artist residencies per year. While nothing is confirmed at this time, The Las Vegas Review Journal says word on the strip is Harry Styles will take the stage next year.

The Achtung Baby residency will continue with shows throughout the end of the month. Find tickets via resale marketplaces to see U2 at the Sphere, as well as the full list of upcoming shows below:

U2 Ticket Links

U2 tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

U2 tickets at ScoreBig

U2 tickets at SeatGeek

U2 tickets at StubHub

U2 tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

U2 tickets at Vivid Seats

U2 Actung Baby Residency Dates

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

Last Updated on October 2, 2023