Concertgoers: Add Las Vegas’ MSG Sphere to your bucket list.

The ground-breaking $2.3 billion venue debuted over the weekend with two performances from the legendary rockers of U2. Fans had the chance to immerse themselves in a concert more than ever before with a wraparound interior LED screen and 170,000 ultra-directional speakers — making a great audio experience for any seat in the venue.

The Sphere debuted with the “U2:UV Achtung Baby” residency, which saw the band perform a 22-song set, including hits from their 1991 record Achtung Baby. Fans shared their experiences on social media, pointing to the floor-to-ceiling screens, moving visuals, and mind-bending graphics that transported the audience to different locations.

ticketflipping gif ad

For those looking to visit the venue, one attendee went in-depth to share her experience, noting that guests can either walk in from the strip or take the bridge from the Venetian. While there were lines, she said they moved quickly, and said food and drinks were typically priced between $15 and $30 for everything, which also included self-serve options.

In the video, she showed that general admission doesn’t have seats, but those guests get an up-close view of the venue. The obstructed-view seats from the 100 levels can see the stage but not up, while the 200 and 300 levels had “the best view of everything.”

A handful of musicians were reportedly in attendance, including Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Dr. Dre, Diplo, and Snoop Dogg.

At this time, U2 is the only scheduled artist at the Sphere. Already, music junkies are calling for their favorite artists to perform at the venue, including Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, blink-182, The Weeknd, Lady GaGa, Tame Impala, Metallica, and more.

According to Variety, the team behind the Sphere said that there will be three or four artist residencies per year. While nothing is confirmed at this time, The Las Vegas Review Journal says word on the strip is Harry Styles will take the stage next year.

The Achtung Baby residency will continue with shows throughout the end of the month. Find tickets via resale marketplaces to see U2 at the Sphere, as well as the full list of upcoming shows below:

U2 Ticket Links

U2 tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS
U2 tickets at ScoreBig
U2 tickets at SeatGeek
U2 tickets at StubHub
U2 tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS
U2 tickets at Vivid Seats

U2 Actung Baby Residency Dates

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

Last Updated on October 2, 2023

TicketSmarter - A Smarter Way to buy tickets SeatGeek