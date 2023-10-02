The indie-pop trio from the Northern Ireland are set to head out on a 22-date North American tour in February, March and May 2024.

Starting at The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia on February 21, Two Door Cinema Club will then perform in several cities across the nation and Canada, such as Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Toronto, Chicago, San Diego, Dallas, and more before wrapping-up the trek in Austin, Texas on May 30.

The band will be joined by Joywave and Day Wave on select days.

💚HERE.WE.GO💚 It’s been too long US and Canada, this is going to be special. Pre-sale will be available from 10am Weds until 10pm Thurs… Sign-up to get the pre-sale code which will be sent out in 3 HOURS! https://t.co/7MlM6HFqcH Tickets go on general sale Friday at 10am pic.twitter.com/qCcQZgIXNA — Two Door Cinema Club (@TDCinemaClub) September 26, 2023

Tickets go on general sale on Friday September 29 at 10 a.m. local time. See the ticket links and 2023-24 tour schedule below.

The trio’s UK tour — which includes four upcoming shows in Hull, Doncaster, and two consecutive nights in Liverpool late October — will be followed by five gigs in South America the following month.

Formed in 2007, Two Door Cinema Club consists of Alex Trimble (vocals, rhythm guitar, beats, synths), Sam Halliday (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Kevin Baird (bass, synths, backing vocals). The trio gained a fanbase with catchy, melodic songs like “What You Know” and “Undercover Martyn” from the very beginning with their first release, Tourist History, in 2010. They have since garnered attention in subsequent albums with tracks like “Are We Ready? (Wreck),”

“Sun,” and “Satellite.”

“We had a lot less pressure on us than other bands, a lot fewer eyes judging us. And that allowed us to slowly build up our fanbase and get to a level where we’re pretty consistent now,” the band said in an interview with BBC.

Two Door Cinema Club dropped their fifth and latest album Keep On Smiling on digital platforms in September 2022, only with a limited edition of vinyl albums a month after the digital release.

Two Door Cinema Club Ticket Links

Two Door Cinema Club at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Two Door Cinema Club at ScoreBig

Two Door Cinema Club at SeatGeek

Two Door Cinema Club at StubHub

Two Door Cinema Club at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer with code TICKETNEWS

Two Door Cinema Club at Vivid Seats

Two Door Cinema Club 2023-2024 Tour Dates

10/24 – Hull, UK @ Connexin Arena

10/25 – Doncaster, UK @ Doncaster Dome

10/26 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Arts Club

10/27 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Arts Club

11/11 – Lima, PE @ VMF Festival

11/14 – Medellín, CO @ Teatro Metropolitano

11/15 – Bogotá, CO @ Chamorro City Hall

11/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

11/19 – Monterrey, MX @ Showcentre

02/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

02/22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

02/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

02/25 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

02/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

02/27 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

02/29 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

03/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

03/03 – Toronto, ON @ History *

03/04 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

03/05 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

03/07 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

03/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

05/17 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^

05/19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

05/21 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

05/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union ^

05/25 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom ^

05/28 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom ^

05/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

05/30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre ^

* = w/ Joywave

^ = w/ Day Wave

Last Updated on October 2, 2023