The 1975 is currently on a tour across North America, but according to frontman Matt Healy, this will be the last time fans can see them in concert for some time.

During a gig in Sacramento last week, Healy told the crowd that after the current tour, the band will be going on “an indefinite hiatus of shows,” telling the crowd “so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight.”

They will be going on a hiatus after this tour… pic.twitter.com/lS1MXo6KeW — The 1975 News (@the1975_mfc) September 27, 2023

However, during a show in San Jose two days later, Healy confirmed that the indefinite hiatus does not mean the band is breaking up, noting that he “didn’t mean to scare any hardcore fans” by insinuating anything.

“We didn’t mean to scare any of the hardcore fans, we are NOT breaking up”#The1975 #SATVBpic.twitter.com/VReejx8Afn — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) September 29, 2023

While the band has made headlines for positive news like their forthcoming carbon-removed arena gig at the O2 in London, they’ve also stirred various controversies over the past year. Healy reportedly joked about masturbating to racially degrading porn and made an insensitive comment about musician Ice Spice on the Adam Friedland Show podcast earlier this year. Additionally, he kissed bassist Ross MacDonald onstage in Malaysia, causing the government to pull the entire event and ban the band from the country. They were also asked to pay approximately $2.6 million in compensation to festival organizers. This sparked the group to also cancel shows in Jakarta and Taipei.

The ‘Still…at Their Very Best Tour’ will continue throughout the beginning of December. Find tickets to see The 1975 via resale marketplaces below:

The 1975 Tour Dates 2023

OCT 2 — Hollywood Bowl | Los Angeles, CA

OCT 5 — Desert Diamond Arena | Glendale, AZ

OCT 7 — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre | Greenwood Village, CO

OCT 12 — Smoothie King Center | New Orleans, LA

OCT 17 — Kaseya Center | Miami, FL

OCT 18 — Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL

OCT 20 — Spectrum Center | Charlotte, NC

OCT 22 — Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN

OCT 23 — Enterprise Center | St. Louis, MO

OCT 25 — T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO

OCT 26 — Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

OCT 28 — Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, WI

OCT 31 — Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI

NOV 2 — Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IN

NOV 3 — Nationwide Arena | Columbus, OH

NOV 5 — PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

NOV 8 — CFG Bank Arena | Baltimore, MD

NOV 10 — Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA

NOV 12 — TD Garden | Boston, MA

NOV 14 — Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

NOV 17 — Centre Bell | Montreal, QC

NOV 18 — Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

NOV 20 — Budweiser Gardens | London, ON

NOV 22 — Van Andel Arena | Grand Rapids, MI

NOV 26 — Delta Center | Salt Lake City, UT

NOV 27 — ExtraMile Arena | Boise, ID

NOV 29 — Rogers Arena | Vancouver, BC

DEC 1 — Moda Center | Portland, OR

DEC 2 — Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, WA

