The 1975 have called off multiple tour dates in Asia following a controversial moment during the Good Vibes Festival on July 21. The group’s lead singer, Matty Healy, took the opportunity to criticize anti-LGBTQ+ laws while performing at the Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia event, including a same-sex kiss – which caused an immediate ban for the group from the festival.

“The 1975 regret to announce that their forthcoming shows in Jakarta and Taipei will no longer be going ahead as planned,” the group said in a statement. “The band never takes the decision to cancel a show lightly and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei but unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows.”

With that leg of their tour shut down, the 1975 will next perform at festivals here in North America, starting with Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 3 – 6, with continuing performances across North America until the first week of December.

In the wake of the controversy, Healy apologized to fans for accepting Good Vibes’ invitation to play, saying he was unaware of Malaysia’s stance toward the LGBTQ community and same-sex relationship which is illegal in Malaysia.

“I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it,” Healy said, per Rolling Stone. “I don’t see the fucking point, right, I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.”

He concluded his speech kissing a male bandmate during their performance, which resulted in being banned from the festival.

Other scheduled festival performances this summer for The 1975 include Outside Lands, Music Midtown, and Life is Beautiful, on August 11 – 13, September 16, and September 22 – 24, respectively.

North American festival performances will be followed by solo shows at arenas beginning with a September 26 performance at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and run through the next two months and change, concluding on December 2 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. Other stops for the band include Hollywood Bowl (Los Angeles), Kaseya Center (Miami), Target Center (Minneapolis), Madison Square Garden (New York), and Centre Bell (Montreal).

The band have been touring in support of the album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, released in October 2022, and their upcoming “Still… At Their Very Best” tour marks their biggest North American tour to date.

Full upcoming tour plans from The 1975 and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

Ticket Links

The 1975 tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off for TicketNews readers

The 1975 tickets at ScoreBig

The 1975 tickets at SeatGeek

The 1975 tickets at StubHub

The 1975 tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

The 1975 tickets at Vivid Seats

The 1975 Tour Dates 2023

AUG 3 – AUG 6 — Lollapalooza | Chicago, IL

AUG 6 — Waikīkī Shell | Honolulu, HI

AUG 11 – AUG 13 — Outside Lands | San Francisco, CA

SEP 16 — Music Midtown | Atlanta, GA

SEP 22 – SEP 24 — Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival | Las Vegas, NV

SEP 26 — Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA

SEP 28 — SAP Center at San Jose | San Jose, CA

SEP 30 — Pechanga Arena San Diego | San Diego, CA

OCT 2 — Hollywood Bowl | Los Angeles, CA

OCT 5 — Desert Diamond Arena | Glendale, AZ

OCT 7 — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre | Greenwood Village, CO

OCT 12 — Smoothie King Center | New Orleans, LA

OCT 17 — Kaseya Center | Miami, FL

OCT 18 — Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL

OCT 20 — Spectrum Center | Charlotte, NC

OCT 22 — Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN

OCT 23 — Enterprise Center | St. Louis, MO

OCT 25 — T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO

OCT 26 — Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

OCT 28 — Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, WI

OCT 31 — Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI

NOV 2 — Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IN

NOV 3 — Nationwide Arena | Columbus, OH

NOV 5 — PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

NOV 8 — CFG Bank Arena | Baltimore, MD

NOV 10 — Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA

NOV 12 — TD Garden | Boston, MA

NOV 14 — Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

NOV 17 — Centre Bell | Montreal, QC

NOV 18 — Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

NOV 20 — Budweiser Gardens | London, ON

NOV 22 — Van Andel Arena | Grand Rapids, MI

NOV 26 — Delta Center | Salt Lake City, UT

NOV 27 — ExtraMile Arena | Boise, ID

NOV 29 — Rogers Arena | Vancouver, BC

DEC 1 — Moda Center | Portland, OR

DEC 2 — Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, WA

Last Updated on July 26, 2023