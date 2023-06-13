The 1975 have announced plans for their largest North American tour run to date, with tickets on sale beginning next week. The tour will commence in the fall, following overseas dates for the band that run through much of the early summer, and festival dates in August. News of the touring plans for the band are also fresh off a whirlwind of headlines for frontman Matty Healy, who briefly dated pop superstar Taylor Swift as her Eras Tour got underway this year.

Tickets for The 1975’s tour are available next week, with a general sale planned for Friday, June 23. There will be a “fan” presale beginning on Wednesday, June 21 with sign-up available through the band’s website. That presale is powered by the “Seated” system, rather than Ticketmaster’s much-maligned Verified Fan, which famously imploded during the presale process for Healy’s former flame last November. The 1975 are promoted by AEG Presents affiliate Messina Touring Group, which also runs Swift’s touring operations.

Following the summer shows in Europe and the UK, The 1975 play their first North American shows at festivals this summer, including Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Music Midtown, and Life is Beautiful. Solo shows at arenas begin with a September 26 performance at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and run through the next two months and change, concluding on December 2 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. Other stops for the band include Hollywood Bowl (Los Angeles), Kaseya Center (Miami), Target Center (Minneapolis), Madison Square Garden (New York), and Centre Bell (Montreal).

The North American tour dates from the 1975 will continue what has already been a very busy year for the group, which has been touring in support of the album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, released in October 2022. The group has hit the stage on Saturday Night Live in addition to performances across the globe already this year, continuing on through at least early December with this new batch of dates.

Full upcoming tour plans from The 1975 and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

JUN 13 — Musgrave Park | Cork, Ireland

JUN 15 – JUN 17 — Piknik i Parken | Oslo, Norway

JUN 16 – JUN 18 — Hurricane Festival | Scheeßel, NDS

JUN 16 – JUN 18 — Southside Festival | Neuhausen ob Eck, BW

JUN 23 — City Sounds Festival | Luxembourg, Luxembourg

JUN 26 — Roma Arena | Bucharest, Romania

JUN 29 — Rock Werchter | Rotselaar, Flanders

JUL 1 — Lollapalooza Stockholm | Stockholm, Stockholm County

JUL 2 — Finsbury Park | London, UK

JUL 6 — Mad Cool Festival | Madrid, Spain

JUL 7 — Ruisrock Festival | Turku, Finland

JUL 9 — TRNSMT Festival | Glasgow, UK

JUL 12 — L’Olympia | Paris, France

JUL 14 — Super Bock Super Rock | Lisbon, Portugal

JUL 18 — Sands Expo and Convention Centre | Singapore

JUL 19 — MBS Convention | Singapore

JUL 21 – JUL 23 — Good Vibes Weekender | Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

JUL 21 – JUL 23 — We The Fest | Jakarta, Jakarta

JUL 25 — Taipei Music Center | Taipei

AUG 3 – AUG 6 — Lollapalooza | Chicago, IL

AUG 6 — Waikīkī Shell | Honolulu, HI

AUG 11 – AUG 13 — Outside Lands | San Francisco, CA

SEP 16 — Music Midtown | Atlanta, GA

SEP 22 – SEP 24 — Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival | Las Vegas, NV

SEP 26 — Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA

SEP 28 — SAP Center at San Jose | San Jose, CA

SEP 30 — Pechanga Arena San Diego | San Diego, CA

OCT 2 — Hollywood Bowl | Los Angeles, CA

OCT 5 — Desert Diamond Arena | Glendale, AZ

OCT 7 — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre | Greenwood Village, CO

OCT 12 — Smoothie King Center | New Orleans, LA

OCT 17 — Kaseya Center | Miami, FL

OCT 18 — Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL

OCT 20 — Spectrum Center | Charlotte, NC

OCT 22 — Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN

OCT 23 — Enterprise Center | St. Louis, MO

OCT 25 — T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO

OCT 26 — Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

OCT 28 — Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, WI

OCT 31 — Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI

NOV 2 — Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IN

NOV 3 — Nationwide Arena | Columbus, OH

NOV 5 — PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

NOV 8 — CFG Bank Arena | Baltimore, MD

NOV 10 — Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA

NOV 12 — TD Garden | Boston, MA

NOV 14 — Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

NOV 17 — Centre Bell | Montreal, QC

NOV 18 — Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

NOV 20 — Budweiser Gardens | London, ON

NOV 22 — Van Andel Arena | Grand Rapids, MI

NOV 26 — Delta Center | Salt Lake City, UT

NOV 27 — ExtraMile Arena | Boise, ID

NOV 29 — Rogers Arena | Vancouver, BC

DEC 1 — Moda Center | Portland, OR

DEC 2 — Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, WA

Last Updated on June 13, 2023 by Dave Clark