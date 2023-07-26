Dave Chappelle, the beloved but often controversial comedian announced plans for a fall tour of arenas in the U.S. this week. The news was announced on NBC’s Today Show Wednesday, and tickets are on sale this week.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED Dave Chappelle is coming to a city near you! See the dates 👉 https://t.co/5zDeXAlfhQ

🎫 Public onsale begins Thursday at 10am local!#DaveChappelle pic.twitter.com/bGq8Li52YQ — Live Nation Comedy (@LiveNationCmdy) July 25, 2023

Dave Chappelle tour dates get going with two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York (August 22-23) and wrap in early October with a stop at Chicago’s United Center (October 4). In between, the comic has plans for shows in cities including Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Omaha, and Nashville. Full tour dates currently scheduled for the tour are included below.

Tickets are available in presale already as of Wednesday afternoon, with tickets on sale to the general public beginning on Thursday, July 27. Stops show presales run by both tour promoter Live Nation and the various venues already active, but there may be others based on individual markets.

Chappelle, who rose to fame as a standup in the late 1990s and exploded into global stardom with the success of Comedy Central’s Chappelle’s Show, has drawn controversy over what many characterized as anti-trans jokes in his 2021 Netflix Special. While he has faced backlash from many, the controversy does not seem to have led to his being “cancelled” in the way that some other artists have. He has continued to tour regularly, both on his own and as the part of co-headlining runs with Chris Rock.

Dave Chappelle Tour Dates

Aug 2 — Ontario, CA | Toyota Arena

Aug. 22 — New York City | Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23 — New York City | Madison Square Garden

Sept. 8 — Cleveland, Ohio | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 9 — Detroit, Michigan | Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 12 — Lexington, Kentucky | Rupp Arena

Sept. 13 — Indianapolis, Indiana | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sept. 15 — New Orleans, Louisiana | Smoothie King Arena

Sept. 17 — Kansas City, Missouri | T-Mobile Center

Sept. 18 — Omaha, Nebraska | CHI Health Center

Sept. 21 — Nashville, Tennessee | Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 23 — Saint Paul, Minnesota | Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 4 — Chicago, Illinois | United Center

Oct. 6 — Chicago, Illinois | United Center

