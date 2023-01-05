Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Add 2023 Dates to Co-Headlining Tour

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock will once again perform co-headlining shows in 2023, announcing five new performances taking place later this month. The comedy...

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock will once again perform co-headlining shows in 2023, announcing five new performances taking place later this month. The comedy heavyweight duo added paired shows after playing together for recent runs in Europe and a North American run in December.

While both performers continue to play solo shows regularly, their co-headlining run begins on January 20 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and wraps a week later at North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. The run also has scheduled dates in St. Louis, Memphis, and Birmingham, Alabama.

Chappelle and Rock have been performing professionally for more than 30 years, with Rock a veteran of Saturday Night Live and films including Grown Ups, Dogma and TV series including his HBO run on the Chris Rock Show and the more recent drama Fargo. Chappelle was performing on the stage while still a high school student in Washington D.C. and gained popularity through the film Half Baked and the massively successful Chappelle Show. He was recently honored in 2019 with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Rock recently announced plans to perform the first-ever live streaming special on Netflix, which will air Selective Outrage on March 4.

Get ready. My next stand-up special Selective Outrage will be streaming LIVE on Netflix. March 4 at 10pm ET/7pm PT #chrisrocklive pic.twitter.com/KqJnEGOaMj — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) December 25, 2022

Fans hoping to attend the tour should note that no cell phones will be allowed within the venues, forced to be locked into Yondr pouches for the duration of the show.

Chris Rock Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Scorebig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Dave Chappelle Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Scorebig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Tour Dates

January 20 – Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, OK

January 22 – Enterprise Center | St. Louis, MO

January 23 – FedEx Forum | Memphis, TN

January 25 – Legacy Arena at the BJCC | Birmingham, AL

January 27 – North Charleston Coliseum | North Charleston, SC

Last Updated on January 5, 2023 by Dave Clark