Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Plan Co-Headling U.S. Arena Tour

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, two of the most successful stand-up comedy performers of all time, have announced plans to join forces for a...

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, two of the most successful stand-up comedy performers of all time, have announced plans to join forces for a co-headlining U.S. arena tour in December. The tour dates are focused on the west coast, taking place almost entirely at venues in the state of California.

.@chrisrock and Dave Chappelle are hitting the West Coast for a limited run on shows! Details here https://t.co/Lv8IXh8JJ3 pic.twitter.com/57Uid4e2Qf — Live Nation (@LiveNation) October 19, 2022

While both performers are regularly working other shows, the co-headlining trek will kick off at San Diego’s Viejas Arena on December 1st and wrapping up two weeks later at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms. Other stops include Honda Center (Anaheim), SAP Center (San Jose), Chase Center (San Francisco), and Golden 1 Center (Sacramento), as well as Phoenix’s Footprint Center – the lone non-California performance currently scheduled.

Tickets for the run are on sale now, available to the general public beginning on Friday, October 21. There is a presale for all shows launching at 1PM ET/10AM PT on Thursday, October 20.

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock teamed up for a successful arena tour in Europe, bringing together two of the most lauded comedy performers of all time. Both have been performing professionally for more than 30 years, with Rock a veteran of Saturday Night Live and films including Grown Ups, Dogma and TV series including his HBO run on the Chris Rock Show and the more recent drama Fargo. Chappelle was performing on the stage while still a high school student in Washington D.C. and gained popularity through the film Half Baked and the massively successful Chappelle Show. He was recently honored in 2019 with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Fans hoping to attend the tour should note that no cell phones will be allowed within the venues, forced to be locked into Yondr pouches for the duration of the show.

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Tour Dates

Thu Dec 01 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Mon Dec 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Dec 07 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sat Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sun Dec 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Dec 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Dec 14 – Thousand Palms, CA – Acrisure Arena

Last Updated on October 20, 2022 by Dave Clark